Amanda Byram: My granny’s curry – simple, tasty and the real deal

Amanda Byram is a TV presenter and author of The Switch: The Secret to Overcoming the Pressures of Perfection and Finding Health and Happiness, published by Gill Books

Dinner can be tough, especially during the working week, because it comes at the end of the day when you’re tired or frazzled. And if you’ve had a really busy or bad day, you might be tempted to throw something together or order a last-minute takeaway that’s not so nutritious.

I think it’s important to plan your main evening meal properly – if you go to bed malnourished, you won’t sleep well. This recipe, my Granny Perin’s Curry, works well as a takeaway alternative, it’s easy to put together and will tick those comfort food boxes when you need them.

My dad’s mum, Granny Perin, was Persian and everything she cooked was from scratch, using only fresh, organic ingredients. She passed on her divine curry recipe to my dad and him to me. It’s simple, tasty and the real deal.

When you are making the curry spice powder mix, you might double the quantities and store in a clean jar so it’s ready to go for next time.

What you’ll need:

Serves four

½ tsp chilli power

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp curry powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp ground turmeric

2 tbsp ghee, coconut oil or rapeseed oil

½ onion, peeled and finely sliced

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped

½ a thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped

400g protein of choice – tofu, fish, chicken or meat, chopped

3 tbsp tomato puree

1–2 400g tins of tomatoes (2 if you want more sauce)

1 stock cube

1 tbsp natural yoghurt (optional)

How to cook it:

1 To make the curry spice, simply mix the chilli, coriander, curry, garam masala, cumin and turmeric together in a small bowl to combine.

2 In a large pan, fry the onion slices in ghee or oil until light golden. Add the garlic and ginger followed by the curry spice, adding a little water to stop them burning and stirring constantly to make sure they don’t stick. Do this for approximately 1 minute to ‘cook’ the spices, but be careful not to let them burn.

3 If using chicken or meat, add at this stage and fry, stirring well to coat in the spices. When the protein is starting to take on some colour, add the tomato puree and tin(s) of tomatoes, then sprinkle in the stock cube. If you are using fish or tofu for your protein, add this now; it takes less time to cook.

4 Simmer the curry gently for about 15 minutes more until cooked through and fragrant.

5 Swirl through some natural yoghurt before serving, if you like. Serve with basmati rice or naan.