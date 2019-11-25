Alternative Christmas parties: Fancy a bus tour, a history lesson or a craft brewery visit?

From medieval forts to bookable buses, this is a list of party venues, devised as a springboard for ideas, rather than exhaustive suggestions. Hopefully, it paves the path to your perfect party. And then the only question will be, where’s my invite?

Parks and recreation

The Irish National Heritage Park, Ferrycarrig, Co Wexford

For anyone with a penchant for a bit of medieval fun, the Irish National Heritage Park is the place to head to. The buildings and surrounds are a replica of how we would have lived, and partied, in ancient Ireland. The Farmer’s House, part of the ringfort, with stone walls, a thatched roof and a central hearth can be booked for up to eight people. Larger groups can avail of a Viking feast in their crannóg. Add-on activities of the time include archery and axe throwing. Costumes are provided also. Time to party like it’s 999.

Also consider: Black Stairs Eco-Trails. For walking, foraging and cosy sleepovers in its barns and huts.

All aboard

Vintage Tea Tours, Dublin

Travelling by bus in Dublin may not always be the most enjoyable experience, but that’s not the case when it comes to Pauline and Kitty, two fully restored Routemaster buses that form the Vintage Tea Tours fleet. A novel afternoon can be spent driving around Dublin with pots of tea and some fabulous 1950s jazz playing. Afternoon tea favourites – finger sandwiches and cakes – are served as you pass by Christ Church, Trinity College and the Phoenix Park. Bookings can be made for up to 36 people, or for larger numbers, consider Molly, a vintage Leyland bus that can be booked exclusively for 74 passengers.

Also consider: Ghost Bus Tour. Theatrical bus tours of Dublin with a twist. There’s even a pub stop-off.

To the manor born

Adare Manor, Adare, Co Limerick

The breathtaking Adare Manor was built in the mid-19th century by the exuberant Dunraven family as a house for entertaining, and in its latest guise, as a five-star hotel, it continues that tradition. The Carriage House restaurant has bookable areas and a private dining room for 22. There are event rooms in the Manor and the Grand Ballroom, the biggest space, can host 350 guests at a time and is reminiscent of a Hollywood movie wedding setting. There is even a plush cinema on-site and a hidden cellar rumoured to host fine wine tastings.

Also consider: Glenlo Abbey, Kentfield Bushy Park, Galway. Just outside Galway city, you’ll find this elegant hotel with plenty of private dining and event options. Make sure to check out the unique Pullman restaurant.

Crafty times

Rascals Brewing Company, Inchicore, Dublin 8

Irish craft brewers Rascals have set up a home for themselves in an industrial estate in Inchicore. Okay, it doesn’t sound like the party destination of dreams but think more Brooklyn and less Ballymount and you get the idea. Craft beers and wood-fired pizzas are a big draw here, as is the variety of spaces. Smaller groups can book a table, area or its loft, which fits 40 people. If you’re going bigger, consider taking over the restaurant, which seats 120, or perhaps even the whole venue. They do bookable brewery tours and can help with other add-ons for any manner of party.

Also consider: Franciscan Well, Cork. Between the brewery tours and brewpub with lots of beer and pizza, there are lots of group options in this Cork city venue.

Fun times at the Irish National Heritage Park

Grow your own party

Airfield Estate,Dundrum, Dublin 14

An escape to the country is only a Luas ride away with Airfield Estate, a working farm, gardens and event space handily located, for Dublin dwellers anyway, in Dundrum. Among the fields of goats, sheep, chickens, pigs, Jersey cows and immaculately maintained ornamental gardens, there are plenty of options for private parties and events of all sizes. Private dining options are available from 30 people in the light and airy Library Room – for bigger numbers, Overends Kitchen can be booked out or they can work with you on a marquee build. All the food offerings are designed by executive chef Luke Matthews around his ‘GLAS’ ethos: Go with the season, Local for produce, Avoid food waste and Sustainably sourced.

Also consider: Burtown House, Athy, Co Kildare. Twelve acres of flower, woodland and vegetable gardens. The Green Barn restaurant uses produce from the garden and has bookable party and event menus and spaces.

City slickers

Woollen Mills, 42 Ormond Quay, Dublin 1

Private dining doesn’t have to mean stuffy and formal. The charming Woollen Mills right by the Ha’penny Bridge in Dublin city centre is a great option for chilled groups. Its River Run Room seats 30 and the Joyce Room (20) – both are comfortable, stylish rooms and don’t feel at all ‘functiony’. There is also the option to take over the roof terrace, which is covered and heated and can hold up to 80 people. And with The Yarn next door doing pizza and cocktails, there is even more room to play around with. Best of all, you’re right in the heart of town if the party wants to carry on post-dinner.

Also consider: Urban Brewing, CHQ Building, Dublin 1. Located in the historic CHQ building, Urban Brewing bar and restaurant is well-suited to intimate small tables, social gatherings or larger groups, with a capacity of up to 250 people.

Push the boat out in the Oak Room at Adare Manor

Insider experiences

The Burren Storehouse, Kincora Road, Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare

Just off the Wild Atlantic Way in Lisdoonvarna, there is a cluster of great food and drink businesses that can make for an altogether tasty party or event. All under the same ownership and within walking distance of each other, you’ll find the Roadside Tavern, an old-school, atmospheric pub and the Burren Storehouse, a casual eating space with bookable areas. They also have the Burren Brewery onsite and the Burren Smokehouse is just a stone’s throw away – both offer group masterclasses and tastings.

Also consider: Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Thomas Street, Dublin 8. A laid-back alternative to the better-known Storehouse, Open Gate, Guinness’s experimental brewery, is a bookable bar, brewery and event space.

Country house craic

Roundwood House, Mountrath, Co Laois

At the foot of the Slieve Bloom mountains, this 18th-century country house is a popular spot for a get-together. The entire place can be booked, with a minimum of 18 people and a maximum of 28 sleeping over. Packages available include bed, breakfast and a three-course dinner and there’s plenty of space for socialising amid the cosy rooms, antique furniture, crackling fires and overflowing bookshelves. It’s also surrounded by 18 acres of park and woodlands should the weather permit some exploring.

Also consider: Orlagh Country House, Rathfarnham, Co Dublin. A substantial country house and grounds available for private hire with accommodation available also.