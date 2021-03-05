Air fryers: How good are they, really, and what can you cook in them?

Is this the kitchen gadget that will change your cooking life forever or is it just another overhyped fad? The air fryer, a countertop electrical appliance perhaps best known for its ability to “fry” chips in just a teaspoon of oil, has been selling in record numbers during the pandemic. Purchasers have been using them to roast whole chickens with crisp skin and juicy flesh, bake perfectly risen bread and cakes, and even make yogurt.

Lidl Ireland saw a 20 per cent increase in sales of the appliance in 2020, on foot of growing consumer interest.