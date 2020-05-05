Adare Manor Michelin-starred chef’s easy spicy, crispy chicken fried rice

Kitchen Cabinet: Mike Tweedie relaxes after work by making this Chinese comfort food

Mike Tweedie

Delicious egg-fried rice to serve with crisp, spicy chicken. Photograph: iStock

Delicious egg-fried rice to serve with crisp, spicy chicken. Photograph: iStock

 

I am a big fan of egg-fried rice. I often make it as a snack when I get home after a long day’s work. It is a very simple dish to make. I eat it with some stir-fried vegetables and some chicken or beef. I really enjoy making and eating Chinese-style comfort food at home.

We are very lucky to have such great suppliers in Ireland, and in these strange times I still try to support the producers who supply the kitchen at the Oak Room as much as I can.

Even at home I source meat from Hannan’s, pork from Gubbeen, and flour from Ballymore Organic to make my sourdough bread, as well as amazing pollock and brill from CS Fish and cured wild boar from Ballinwillin Farm to eat as a snack during the day.

Mike Tweedie is head chef at The Oak Room at Adare Manor in Co Limerick

Mike Tweedie’s egg-fried rice
Mike Tweedie’s egg-fried rice

Spicy crispy chicken fried rice

Serves four

Ingredients

For the chicken:

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

3 or 4 skinless chicken breasts, sliced in small strips
150g plain flour
50g cornflour
½ tsp cayenne pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp lemon pepper
1 tsp chilli powder or curry powder
2 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp salt
250ml buttermilk
1 garlic clove

For the egg-fried rice:

400g cooked and cooled long grain rice (If I don’t have leftover rice, I use a pouch of microwaveable rice, straight from the bag)
1 red pepper, diced
1 green courgette, diced
1 red or white onion, diced
1 small red chilli, finely diced
1 clove garlic, crushed into a paste
50g frozen peas
50g tinned sweetcorn
2 spring onion
4 eggs
Dark soy sauce, to taste
Coriander, chopped (optional)

Method

1. For the chicken, mix all the dry ingredients together.

2. Cover the cut up chicken in buttermilk with a clove of crushed garlic. Leave to soak for one hour, then dip the chicken into the seasoned flour and shallow fry or deep fry till crispy and cooked through. Lightly season with salt.

3. Leave the chicken in a very low oven (90 degrees) to keep warm while you make the fried rice.

4. To make the rice: Whisk up the eggs, soy and scallions and set aside.

5. Slowly fry the onion, pepper, garlic and chilli. Once cooked, add the courgette and sweat them till soft.

6. Add the cooked rice to the pan. Stir it in and make sure it is completely warmed through. Add the peas and sweetcorn. Add the egg mixture, while stirring vigorously so it coats the rice grains. Cook until the eggs are just cooked. Finish by adding chopped coriander and serve in a bowl with the crispy chicken.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-toques Ireland who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.