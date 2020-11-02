The first of our guests chefs contributing a week of recipes to Irish Times Food Month is Sabrina Ghayour, whose new cookbook is full of great-tasting dishes that are quick and easy to prepare. It’s her fifth book, and has loads of interesting options for meals that reflect her Middle Eastern heritage and UK upbringing. Fast, simple and delicious is Ghayour’s message.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

“The first time I tried cauliflower soup, no exaggeration, I was head over heels in love with it. I cannot understand why it isn’t more popular. Despite cauliflower’s delicate nature when cooked, it can handle bold spices extremely well and cumin is really one of the best pairings with it.

Soups needn’t be a humble affair – they can be rich and decadent as well as comforting, and not just an opening act but very much the star of the show. This example, while simple in terms of ingredients, is a warming wonder of a soup.”

Cauliflower and cumin soup

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

1 heaped tablespoon cumin seeds, toasted and ground

Olive oil

1 large onion, cut into rough chunks

1 large cauliflower, with outer leaves, cut into rough chunks

1.5 litres boiling water

150ml double cream

Maldon sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1 Heat a large saucepan over a medium heat, drizzle in a little olive oil and add the onion and cauliflower along with the ground cumin. Season well with salt and pepper, stir and pour in the boiling water, then cover the pan with a lid and simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the cauliflower is cooked through.

2 Remove from the heat.

3 Using a stick blender, blend the mixture to a smooth consistency, adding more water if necessary. Pour in the cream and stir well, then check and adjust the seasoning.

4 Return the soup to the heat and warm through, then serve immediately with bread and garnished with a drizzle of olive oil.

Simply: Easy Everyday Dishes from the bestselling author of Persiana, by Sabrina Ghayour, is published by Mitchell Beazley, £26.