A very Irish salad with earthy, sweet cheese

I love using Irish ingredients in my cooking, and when I am back in Ireland I am always on the hunt for new interesting products.

I first tasted Cáis na Tire cheese in Sheridans cheesemongers in Dublin. Its nutty, earthy, complex sweetness stood out. At Myrtle restaurant we use two ages of Cáis na Tire, one for the carrot salad and one to use in cooking, instead of Parmesan.

Salads have moved on from unseasoned iceberg and tomato salad and really can be a main event, not just a side dish, as this dish shows. This is something I would eat at home. I love this salad; the hazelnuts bring all the flavours together.

The carrot puree goes wonderfully with lamb or even roast cod, so if you make a larger amount you can freeze it for another day. You can also play around with different vegetables and adapt to your liking.



Anna Haugh is chef-owner at Myrtle Restaurant in London

CARROT AND CÁIS NA TIRE SALAD

Serves four

Ingredients

400g raw carrot, mixed colours if possible

200g raisins

200g crushed hazelnuts

160g Cáis na Tire cheese (or a nice pecorino works too)

For the puree

300g carrots, scrubbed and chopped

50g butter

150ml water

1 star anise

1tsp sugar

A good pinch of salt

For the dressing

30ml vinegar

70ml olive oil

Pinch of sugar

Pinch of salt

Method

1 To make the puree, boil the carrots until soft and blitz them in a blender. Taste

for extra salt.

2 Peel you carrots into ribbons, or grate them if you prefer.

3 Make the dressing by mixing the ingredients together. Dress the carrot and rasins in dressing and set them aside.

4 Soon two or three generous spoonfuls of purée onto plates.

5 Arrange the carrot and raisins on top. Sprinkle with hazelnut and shavings of cheese. If your carrots have green carrot tops sprinkle some of them in there too.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-Toques Ireland, who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome