A supereasy way to make the most of Irish lamb chops

I can’t think of anything better to get the barbecue fired up for than some fantastic Irish lamb. The pea and broad bean salad is so simple to throw together, it’s just a matter of seasoning and checking it until you’ve nailed the flavour.

Michael and Aisling Flanagan’s Velvet Cloud sheep’s yogurt is a great accompaniment to grilled lamb. Give this recipe a go and you’ll see why.

Stevie Browne is head chef and co-owner of Brownes in Tuam, Co Galway

Lamb chops, peas, broad beans and yogurt

Serves two

Ingredients

4 lamb loin chops

150g garden peas

150g broad beans

3 tbsp yogurt (I use Velvet Cloud sheep’s yogurt)

1 sprig fresh mint, four to six leaves

1 lemon

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Pea shoots (optional)

Method

1 If using fresh peas, blanch them for two minutes in well-salted water until bright green. Then plunge into iced water to cool and drain well.

2 Do the same with the broad beans and peel them once they have been drained.

3 If you are using frozen peas and beans then just defrost them. The broad beans will most likely still need to be peeled.

4 Toss the peas and beans in a bowl with sea salt, the zest of the lemon, a glug of olive oil and the finely chopped mint leaves.

5 Season chops well with sea salt and pepper and cook on either a barbecue or a hot pan, to your cooking preference. Three minutes each side is a good ballpark time for medium rare. Rest the meat on a warm plate lightly covered with tinfoil for about five minutes.

6 Give the pea and bean salad a squeeze of lemon just before plating up, check the seasoning then divide between two plates.

7 Also give the chops a squeeze of lemon juice and a small pinch of sea salt before placing on top of the peas and beans. Pour some of the resting juices over.

8 Serve with a good dollop of sheep’s yogurt on the side and garnish with pea fronds if you have any from the garden.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-Toques Ireland, who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome