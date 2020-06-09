A supereasy way to make the most of Irish lamb chops
Kitchen Cabinet: Grilled or barbecued, with a pea and broad-bean salad with sheep’s yogurt
Lamb chops, peas, broad beans and yoghurt.
I can’t think of anything better to get the barbecue fired up for than some fantastic Irish lamb. The pea and broad bean salad is so simple to throw together, it’s just a matter of seasoning and checking it until you’ve nailed the flavour.
Michael and Aisling Flanagan’s Velvet Cloud sheep’s yogurt is a great accompaniment to grilled lamb. Give this recipe a go and you’ll see why.
Stevie Browne is head chef and co-owner of Brownes in Tuam, Co Galway
Serves two
Ingredients
4 lamb loin chops
150g garden peas
150g broad beans
3 tbsp yogurt (I use Velvet Cloud sheep’s yogurt)
1 sprig fresh mint, four to six leaves
1 lemon
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Pea shoots (optional)
Method
1 If using fresh peas, blanch them for two minutes in well-salted water until bright green. Then plunge into iced water to cool and drain well.
2 Do the same with the broad beans and peel them once they have been drained.
3 If you are using frozen peas and beans then just defrost them. The broad beans will most likely still need to be peeled.
4 Toss the peas and beans in a bowl with sea salt, the zest of the lemon, a glug of olive oil and the finely chopped mint leaves.
5 Season chops well with sea salt and pepper and cook on either a barbecue or a hot pan, to your cooking preference. Three minutes each side is a good ballpark time for medium rare. Rest the meat on a warm plate lightly covered with tinfoil for about five minutes.
6 Give the pea and bean salad a squeeze of lemon just before plating up, check the seasoning then divide between two plates.
7 Also give the chops a squeeze of lemon juice and a small pinch of sea salt before placing on top of the peas and beans. Pour some of the resting juices over.
8 Serve with a good dollop of sheep’s yogurt on the side and garnish with pea fronds if you have any from the garden.
Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-Toques Ireland, who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome