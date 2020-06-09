A supereasy way to make the most of Irish lamb chops

Kitchen Cabinet: Grilled or barbecued, with a pea and broad-bean salad with sheep’s yogurt

Stevie Browne

Lamb chops, peas, broad beans and yoghurt.

Lamb chops, peas, broad beans and yoghurt.

 

I can’t think of anything better to get the barbecue fired up for than some fantastic Irish lamb. The pea and broad bean salad is so simple to throw together, it’s just a matter of seasoning and checking it until you’ve nailed the flavour.

Michael and Aisling Flanagan’s Velvet Cloud sheep’s yogurt is a great accompaniment to grilled lamb. Give this recipe a go and you’ll see why.

Stevie Browne is head chef and co-owner of Brownes in Tuam, Co Galway

Lamb chops, peas, broad beans and yogurt

Serves two
Ingredients
4 lamb loin chops
150g garden peas
150g broad beans
3 tbsp yogurt (I use Velvet Cloud sheep’s yogurt)
1 sprig fresh mint, four to six leaves
1 lemon
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Pea shoots (optional)

Method
1 If using fresh peas, blanch them for two minutes in well-salted water until bright green. Then plunge into iced water to cool and drain well.

2 Do the same with the broad beans and peel them once they have been drained.

3 If you are using frozen peas and beans then just defrost them. The broad beans will most likely still need to be peeled.

4 Toss the peas and beans in a bowl with sea salt, the zest of the lemon, a glug of olive oil and the finely chopped mint leaves.

5 Season chops well with sea salt and pepper and cook on either a barbecue or a hot pan, to your cooking preference. Three minutes each side is a good ballpark time for medium rare. Rest the meat on a warm plate lightly covered with tinfoil for about five minutes.

6 Give the pea and bean salad a squeeze of lemon just before plating up, check the seasoning then divide between two plates.

7 Also give the chops a squeeze of lemon juice and a small pinch of sea salt before placing on top of the peas and beans. Pour some of the resting juices over.

8 Serve with a good dollop of sheep’s yogurt on the side and garnish with pea fronds if you have any from the garden.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-Toques Ireland, who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.