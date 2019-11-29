A super quick Spanish stew that's ready in 20 minutes

This is a simple, quick dish to make that also freezes well. It is super tasty and nutritious – an ideal midweek winter meal. It serves two people and is ready in 20 minutes. This can also be cooked for a few hours in a slow cooker on low.

Bragg Liquid Aminos is an unfermented alternative to soy and Worcestershire sauce, made from the protein of soy beans. You can buy it in most health food shops and it adds a great depth of flavour to many dishes. I add it as a seasoning instead of soy sauce or tamari. It is slightly less salty and a bit sweeter than soy sauce.

Here are a few variations: For a spicy, meaty flavour, add some nduja. You could add chicken, chorizo or prawns to this dish to mix it up too. Or you could add extra beans if you wish.

Serve the stew in a bowl, topped with basil and live yoghurt and a slice of sourdough bread to mop up the juices. This keeps well in the fridge and the flavours improve with time.

What you’ll need:

3 tbsp olive oil

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 anchovy fillets, chopped

1 red onion, cut into half rings

2 tsp sweet paprika

½ tsp chilli flakes

150g roasted peppers, chopped

150g celery, thinly sliced

400g tin chickpeas, drained

200g chopped tomatoes

200ml veg stock

1 tbsp Bragg Liquid Aminos

Salt and pepper

To serve:

Basil leaves

2 tbsp full-fat Greek yoghurt

How to make it:

1. Heat the oil in a pan and cook the garlic, anchovy and onions for two minutes.

2. Add the paprika, chilli, peppers and celery, cook for five minutes more.

3. Add the chickpeas, tomato, Bragg liquid aminos and stock and simmer for eight more minutes.

4. Serve in a bowl with a dollop of yoghurt and a slice of sourdough bread.

Fiona Staunton runs Fiona’s Food for Life, see fionasfoodforlife.ie.