A stunning salmon and prawn tart to celebrate Irish seafood

This is a stunning salmon and prawn tart celebrating some of our lovely Irish seafood. Summer in Ireland is synonymous with seafood for me, so I thought this would be a good recipe to share.

If you cannot get hold of some nice organic salmon, you can use crab instead.

Aisling Larkin is co-founder of Foodoppi and founder of eatingmindfully.ie

SALMON AND PRAWN TART

Serves six



Ingredients

For the pastry

150g plain flour

50g wholemeal flour

100g butter/margarine

1 tsp dried parsley or dill

3-4 tbsp cold water

For the filling

2 eggs

250g ricotta

100ml cream

½tsp salt and pepper

250g fresh or hot smoked salmon or 200g crab

100g prawns or crabmeat

¼ tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp mustard powder

6/8 fronds of fresh dill, chopped

20g Parmesan cheese

Optional: 50g spinach or rocket

You will need a 20cm tart tin and baking beans

Method

1 For the pastry, weigh and measure the flour into a large mixing bowl. Stir in the dried herbs. Cut the cold butter into small cubes and rub in until it looks like breadcrumbs. Make a well in the centre and stir in the cold water, using a metal fork or knife starting from the centre and working out. Stir until it forms a soft dough. Turn out onto the counter on a little flour. Knead for 30 seconds, wrap in cling film and chill for 30 minutes minimum.

2 Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius, roll out the pastry and lay it into the tin. Push into the edges. Place parchment paper and baking beans (or dry rice) in it and bake blind for 20 minutes in total. After 15 minutes, remove the baking beans and bake for the last five minutes. Remove from the oven, trim off the excess.

3 To make the filling, whisk together the ricotta, cream and eggs. Stir in the smoked paprika and mustard. Season.

4 Skin and dice the salmon into 1 cm cubes. Half the fresh prawns.

5 Lay the prawns and salmon onto the pastry case. Sprinkle in the chopped spinach or rocket, if using. Pour over the filling. Lay the dill on top. Grate the Parmesan cheese over the top.

6 Bake for 35 minutes, until the filling is barely set. Cool for 30minutes before eating.

7 Serve with a fresh rocket salad drizzled with a lemon dressing.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-Toques Ireland, who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome