A stirfry at home as good as any restaurant could do

Lili Forberg is a photographer and food Instagrammer sharing her easy, family-friendly recipes @liliforberg

This is one of my easiest and quickest dishes, I could literally eat this every day. The bonus is, it tastes like something you could order in a restaurant. The fish melts in your mouth and I love the way it’s so colourful. I feel great after eating it.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

It’s very versatile, you can use whatever vegetables you like and you can pack plenty of vegetables in when you stir fry. It also tastes amazing with salmon, so you can really adapt it to your liking. And I prefer to use noodles you cook separately in water, rather than straight to wok noodles. It tastes so much fresher. While this recipe is for two, it is easy to scale up.

What you’ll need

2 portions of fresh cod

100g noodles

2 tbsp flour (any type)

Rapeseed oil for frying

1 lemon, juice of

Sweet chilli sauce

Soy sauce

1 clove of garlic, sliced

1 onion, diced

2 cm ginger, finely chopped

½ red chilli, sliced thinly

1 tsp Chinese five spice

1 red pepper, thinly sliced

1 carrot, thinly sliced

2 heads of pak choi, chopped up

100g mushrooms, sliced

Sesame oil

How to cook it

1 Cook the noodles according to packet instructions.

2 Coat the cod in flour. Heat some rapeseed oil in a pan and put the cod in and cook over a medium heat, for about 2-3 minutes, depending on thickness. The fish should brown nicely. Flip the fish over and squeeze over the juice of a lemon.

3 Add a drizzle of soy sauce and dollop of sweet chilli to the pan and cook until the fish is browned on both sides.

4 In another pan, and you can do this while the fish is cooking, add the onion, garlic, chilli and ginger. Fry for a minute and add the Chinese five spice, then add the veggies and cook for a few minutes, to your liking. Add some soy sauce and sweet chilli to taste.

5 Add the cooked noodles to the vegetables and season with some sesame oil.

6 Serve the vegetables and noodles piled in a bowl with the sticky cod on top.