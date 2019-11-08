A spicy, garlicky veggie feast in a bowl

At home we generally have big pots of things on the go, a dahl, beetroot curry, or Italian veggie stew, which hopefully last us a few days and then in between that, we eat quick stir fries with McNally greens or easy eggs.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

My condiment, Peanut Rayu, helps us out with last-minute meals or lazy evenings. It’s great on eggs and I always have a few egg lunches or dinners each week. I can’t wait for the day to have my own chickens, but until then I buy from sources where the chickens are happy, with lots of space and freedom.

This recipe is a recreation of the brilliant eggs they do in Bibis (a neighbourhood cafe in Dublin). Pumpkins are in season and tasting great at the moment. I get mine from the McNally farm stall in Temple Bar or at the Fumbally market.

I look forward to the Crown Princes coming in all year long. I roast a whole pumpkin in one go and save the rest for salad or chuck it in a curry.

What you’ll need:

Irish Times

Food&Drink Club Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

1 pumpkin, cut into wedges, seeds removed

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Yoghurt (few tablespoons per person)

Garlic (alittle), peeled and crushed

Peanut Rayu or black bean Rayu, or a hot chilli sauce or oil of your choice

Coriander, chopped

Eggs

Sourdough (toasted)

How to make it:

1. Place the pumpkin wedges on a tray and liberally cover with olive oil, sea salt and pepper. Place in a preheated oven (200 degrees Celsius) and cook for 30-40 minutes.

2. In a small bowl mix the yoghurt with the crushed garlic, to taste.

3. When your pumpkin is almost done, you’ll need to poach your eggs. Bring a pot of water to the boil, and add a splash of vinegar. Give the water a vigorous stir with a wooden spoon and place your eggs right in the middle of your whirlpool. Slotted spoon at hand, take your eggs out when cooked to your preference, and drain on kitchen paper.

4. On your plate, place your pumpkin wedges, then your poached eggs and cover in garlicky yoghurt, and spoon the Rayu condiment or chilli sauce on top. Add chopped coriander, season with salt and pepper, and serve with toast.

Katie Sanderson is a chef, creative and producer of White Mausu condiments, whitemausu.com