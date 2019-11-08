A spicy, garlicky veggie feast in a bowl

Daily Dish: Katie Sanderson’s roast pumpkin, with garlicky yoghurt and a poached egg is a taste of autumn

Katie Sanderson

Pick up a jar of Katie’s Peanut Rayu sauce, or use a chilli sauce of your choice, to make this egg dish that’s good any time of day

Pick up a jar of Katie’s Peanut Rayu sauce, or use a chilli sauce of your choice, to make this egg dish that’s good any time of day

 

At home we generally have big pots of things on the go, a dahl, beetroot curry, or Italian veggie stew, which hopefully last us a few days and then in between that, we eat quick stir fries with McNally greens or easy eggs.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

My condiment, Peanut Rayu, helps us out with last-minute meals or lazy evenings. It’s great on eggs and I always have a few egg lunches or dinners each week. I can’t wait for the day to have my own chickens, but until then I buy from sources where the chickens are happy, with lots of space and freedom.

This recipe is a recreation of the brilliant eggs they do in Bibis (a neighbourhood cafe in Dublin). Pumpkins are in season and tasting great at the moment. I get mine from the McNally farm stall in Temple Bar or at the Fumbally market.

I look forward to the Crown Princes coming in all year long. I roast a whole pumpkin in one go and save the rest for salad or chuck it in a curry.

What you’ll need:

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

1 pumpkin, cut into wedges, seeds removed
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Yoghurt (few tablespoons per person)
Garlic (alittle), peeled and crushed
Peanut Rayu or black bean Rayu, or a hot chilli sauce or oil of your choice
Coriander, chopped
Eggs
Sourdough (toasted)

How to make it:

1. Place the pumpkin wedges on a tray and liberally cover with olive oil, sea salt and pepper. Place in a preheated oven (200 degrees Celsius) and cook for 30-40 minutes.

2. In a small bowl mix the yoghurt with the crushed garlic, to taste.

3. When your pumpkin is almost done, you’ll need to poach your eggs. Bring a pot of water to the boil, and add a splash of vinegar. Give the water a vigorous stir with a wooden spoon and place your eggs right in the middle of your whirlpool. Slotted spoon at hand, take your eggs out when cooked to your preference, and drain on kitchen paper.

4. On your plate, place your pumpkin wedges, then your poached eggs and cover in garlicky yoghurt, and spoon the Rayu condiment or chilli sauce on top. Add chopped coriander, season with salt and pepper, and serve with toast.

Katie Sanderson is a chef, creative and producer of White Mausu condiments, whitemausu.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.