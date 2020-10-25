A special family recipe for fruit crumble

JP McMahon: The great thing about this recipe is that you can use any fruit

Once you get the hang of this recipe, you can make it by eye. Photograph: iStock

Once you get the hang of this recipe, you can make it by eye. Photograph: iStock

 

Fruit crumbles occupy a special place in my heart for a number of reasons, the primary one being the ways in which they take me back to my teenage years. Sugar has a tendency to occupy our food memories more than most other foods. It seems to stick in our minds, or break up past moments, like Proust’s madeleines.

All fruit crumbles take me back to my great aunty Kay. The smell of the bubbling fruits, leaking slowly out of the crisp topping, still brings a mellow sigh. The great thing about her recipe is that you can use any fruit. I prefer to use soft fruits such as blackberries, raspberries and strawberries, but you can also use figs, plums and rhubarb.

She mostly used frozen fruit, that is, fruit that she had frozen herself. I don’t know why we don’t think of this anymore. Surely, it’s better than buying strawberries from half way around the world?

This crumble doesn’t have any spices added, but feel free to play around with any, such as cinnamon, vanilla, ginger, or even star anise. If using the latter spice, simmer the sugar and fruit in a little water to absorb the flavour of the anise, then discard the spice.

My great aunt Kay’s fruit crumble

Once you get the hang of this recipe, you can make it by eye. You’ll need 500g of prepared fruit. Blackberries and raspberries need nothing done to them; quarter plums and strawberries; slice rhubarb, pears and apples. To the fruit, add 100g of sugar and let it macerate while you make the crumble. For the crumble, rub 75g of butter into 150g of flour with a pinch of salt. Use this to top the fruit. Bake the whole lot for 30 minutes until golden brown and bubbling. 

This crumble feeds two to four people depending on how hungry you are or how much you love it. Serve with freshly whipped cream or some vanilla ice-cream. Best eaten on the day, but will keep for two days in the fridge. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.