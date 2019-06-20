A sip of these wines and you’ll be transported to southwest France

Around this time of year, with schools breaking up, we start dreaming in earnest about those summer holidays ahead. If you are planning to head off to picturesque, unspoilt southwest France, here are two wines from the region that will get you in the mood.

Tesco Finest Côtes de Gascogne 2018, €9

A mere 11 per cent in alcohol, this is a ringer for good Sauvignon Blanc. Made from a blend of Colombard and Gros Manseng, it has seductive herby aromas and plenty of clean pear, apple and citrus fruits. Drink with fruits de mer or a goat’s cheese salad.

Réserve des Tuguets 2016, Madiran, €14.99

Medium- to full-bodied, with ripe, dark cherry and plum fruits, spice and a dry, tannic finish, this is perfection with steak-frites and a Béarnaise sauce or Ossau-Iraty cheese.