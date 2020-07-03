A ready-to-drink Morgon and a Savoie white you might know from a skiing holiday

Two French wines from Lidl this week. One is a name well known to wine lovers; the other will be less familiar unless you go skiing in the French Alps. Morgon is one of the ten crus, or villages, of the Beaujolais region. It has a reputation for producing wines that can mature for a decade or more. The wine featured below is ready to drink now, however. Savoie is a favourite skiing destination for tourists from all over Europe, who drink the local white wines, including Apremont, as an apres-ski.



Apremont 2018, Vin de Savoie, €9.99

A light (11.5 per cent alcohol), crisp, fresh dry white with green apple fruits to sip before dinner or drink with summery salads.



Morgon 2018 Collin-Bourisset, €11.99

Medium bodied, with broad dark cherry fruits, good acidity and a dry finish. Serve lightly chilled with cold meats, firm cheeses or roast pork.

Irish Times

