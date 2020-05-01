A pair of good-value pink wines to try if the sun stays out for the bank holiday

Met Éireann is promising drier weather and some sun for the bank-holiday weekend, so perhaps it’s time to break out the rosé again. Today’s two pink wines, including one sparkling, are both from Aldi.

Languedoc Rosé 2019, Pierre Jaurant, €8.99

Medium-bodied, with attractive ripe strawberry and raspberry fruits and a nicely rounded finish. Drink solo, with grilled salmon or alongside summery salads.

Fleurs de Prairie Sparkling Brut Rosé, €12.99

Ripe red summer fruits – strawberries and redcurrants – with a nicely textured mousse. Perfect for a mini-celebration or just because the sun has returned.