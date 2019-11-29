A pair of Aldi Pinots to try, one white, one red and both less than €10

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: A French Pinot Gris, an Australian Pinot Noir

This week, two wines from Aldi’s Exquisite Collection range. The Australian Pinot Noir is a new addition; the Pinot Gris is an improved version of the previous Alsace Pinot Gris.

Exquisite Collection Pinot Gris, €9.99
Pinot Gris is the same grape as Pinot Grigio. Plump, mouth-watering melon and peach fruits balanced nicely by a lively fresh acidity. At a mere 12.5 per cent alcohol, this would make a great party wine, and would also go nicely with quiches, savoury tarts and lighter salads.

Exquisite Collection South Australia Pinot Noir 2019, €8.99
Light, fresh and free of tannins, with leafy raspberry and red-cherry fruits and a touch of spice on the finish. Perfect with feathered game, mushroom risotto or fried salmon dishes.

