A pair of Aldi Pinots to try, one white, one red and both less than €10
John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: A French Pinot Gris, an Australian Pinot Noir
Aldi Exquisite Collection Pinot Gris and South Australia Pinot Noir
This week, two wines from Aldi’s Exquisite Collection range. The Australian Pinot Noir is a new addition; the Pinot Gris is an improved version of the previous Alsace Pinot Gris.
Exquisite Collection Pinot Gris, €9.99
Pinot Gris is the same grape as Pinot Grigio. Plump, mouth-watering melon and peach fruits balanced nicely by a lively fresh acidity. At a mere 12.5 per cent alcohol, this would make a great party wine, and would also go nicely with quiches, savoury tarts and lighter salads.
Exquisite Collection South Australia Pinot Noir 2019, €8.99
Light, fresh and free of tannins, with leafy raspberry and red-cherry fruits and a touch of spice on the finish. Perfect with feathered game, mushroom risotto or fried salmon dishes.