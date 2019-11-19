A one-pot slow-cooker curry for when you’re not in a hurry

Daily Dish: A mild, creamy ‘hug in a bowl’ that cooks itself

Niamh O'Sullivan

A mild and creamy curry that you can add kick to with extra chilli flakes

A mild and creamy curry that you can add kick to with extra chilli flakes

 

As the evenings are getting colder and darker, I want my dinners to be comforting and require minimal effort. “A hug in a bowl”, so to say.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

I invested in a slow cooker about a year ago, and it was one of my best winter purchases. It means I can put my dinner on in the morning and by the day’s end I’ve something warm to tuck into.

This recipe would also work cooked on the stove top in a shorter time, but I find the slow cooker gives a richer flavour.

I’ve always loved adding baby potatoes to a curry – don’t knock it till you’ve tried it! It also takes away the hassle of remembering to get the rice on, but if you’re very hungry or feeding a gang, you might still want to add rice.

This is a simple recipe, but the garnishes are key – adding some chopped coriander, natural yogurt and toasted almond flakes makes the world of a difference. You can make it as spicy or as mild as you like, depending on your taste, and those you’re cooking for. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

What you’ll need:

Serves 4

4 chicken breasts
1 tsp of turmeric
3 tsp of curry powder
1 tsp of coriander powder
1 knob of butter
1 can of coconut milk
1 tbsp of tomato purée
1 white onion
1 clove of garlic
A handful of baby potatoes
A handful of green beans
Chilli flakes, salt and pepper to season

How to make it:

1. Chop the veg and meat into large chunks

2. In a small bowl combine the curry powder, turmeric, coriander and salt.

3. Add coconut milk to the slow cooker, followed by the chicken breasts,  the bowl of seasoning ingredients, the tomato purée and the baby potatoes, onions and butter. Stir to combine.

4. Cover the slow cooker and set to Low/Warm for six to eight hours, or High for 4-6 hours.

5. Before the last hour of cooking, give the curry a stir, and add some extra seasoning/spice if necessary, then add green beans or your veg of choice. Allow to cook for an additional hour.

6. Turn off slow cooker and let the curry rest for at least 20 minutes before serving it with basmati rice and some chopped coriander. I also add some natural yogurt.

*Note: This is a very mild curry, so add as much chilli flakes as you like to heat it up.

Niamh O’Sullivan is a fashion and food blogger, niamh-osullivan.com

