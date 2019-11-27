A one-pot chicken biryani that ‘fills the soul with joy’

Daily Dish: Michelin-starred chef Kenneth Culhane and his wife Nat make their own spice blend and marinade for this banquet-worthy dish

Kenneth Culhane

Fragrant, golden Mauritian chicken biryani

Fragrant, golden Mauritian chicken biryani

 

This is a dish that my wife, Nat, and I make at home as often as we can. It is a recipe from her native Mauritius. It’s one of those dishes that fills the home with its loving warmth. The welcoming aromas of the spicing during the cooking process certainly fills the soul with joy.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

Originally from India, biryani is a banquet dish for special occasions, but we make it anytime. Don’t be put off by the length of the ingredients list for spice mix, it’s not as difficult as one perceives.

You can always swap it out for shop bought garam masala spice mix if you don’t have the time, or a spice grinder. Either way, it will taste good. This is a great dish for a big gang of family and friends to enjoy at home.

What you’ll need

Serves six to eight
For the spice mix:
1 bay leaf
1 tsp fennel seeds
2 star anise
10 green cardamom pods
1 tbsp black peppercorns
1 piece of mace
2 sticks of cinnamon
1 tbsp cloves
1 tbsp cumin seeds

1kg best quality ethically reared chicken thighs, boned and diced

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

For the marinade:
3 tsp grated fresh ginger
3 tsp crushed garlic
300g natural yoghurt, unsweetened
1 bunch coriander leaves and stalks, washed and fine diced
1 bunch of mint, just leaves, washed and fine diced
10 strands of saffron, soaked in warm water
60g spice mix (above) or garam masala
Pinch of salt

For the rice:
710g of long grain basmati rice, washed in warm water
1.3 ltr chicken stock
2 tsp salt
A splash of veg oil to fry onions
3 finely sliced onions
3 large potatoes,diced into chunks

How to make it:

1. Dry roast the spices in a pan and then blend them in a grinder.

2. Marinate the chicken in all the marinade ingredients for as long as possible, overnight would be ideal, or at least one hour.

3. Gently cook the onions on a low heat in a pan until they are very caramelised.

4. In a large pot place a small layer of rice on the bottom, and top this with the marinated chicken. Then the rest of the rice on top, along with the potatoes and fried onions. Cover with stock and place a lid on top.

5. Cook on gentle heat for 30 minutes, then turn the heat off and leave it to cook, in residual heat, for another 15 minutes. The potatoes and the rice should be nicely cooked along with the meat in the centre.

6. Garnish with some fresh coriander and serve with tomato chutney and pickled vegetables.

Irishman Kenneth Culhane is head chef at Michelin starred Dysart Petersham in London

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.