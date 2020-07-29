A new terrace in the sky for drinks and dinner

Dublin’s outdoor dining expands, and former Marlfield House staff open new restaurant in Wicklow

Dyflin Garden on the first floor terrace of the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Dublin 8. Photographs: Melanie Mullen

Outdoor dining and drinking locations, especially spacious ones, are top of many people’s entertainment wish list at the moment, and there is a new addition to the options available in Dublin city centre, opening today.

The Radisson Blu Royal Hotel on Golden Lane in Dublin 8 is launching a new terrace on the first floor of the hotel, with city rooftop views, outdoor dining and drinks and cocktails. Called the Dyflin Garden, the space can accommodate 50 guests. It is open to walk-ins, or reservations can be made at thechancerygrill.ie.

The cocktail menu includes a range of drinks made with the hotel’s own-blend Dyflin gin.
The menu is an all-day crowd-pleaser selection of snacks (ham and vintage Cheddar croquettes, €4), soups (smoked haddock chowder, €8.50), sandwiches (The Camden, roast baby beetroot, toasted hazelnut rolled goat’s cheese, rocket and red onion €14.50), and a trip of main courses - chicken curry, Dexter beef burger, and fish and chips. The cocktail list includes a range of drinks made with the hotel’s own Dyflin gin, a small-batch, bespoke blend.

Dyflin Garden is open 3pm to 10pm weekdays and an hour later on Fridays and Saturdays.

In Wicklow town, a new restaurant run by two former key members of staff at Marlfield House in Gorey, opens on Thursday. Blue Seafood & Bistro at the town’s harbour is co-owned by Greg Murphy, previously general manager at Marlfield, and Ruadhan Furlong, a former head chef at the hotel. The new restaurant is in the former Lighthouse restaurant premises, which have been refurbished.

