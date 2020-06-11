A nature-inspired recipe for a perfect summer treat

Kitchen Cabinet: Robbie Krawczyk’s grilled asparagus with anchovy mayonnaise

Robbie Krawczyk

Robbie Krawczyk’s Grilled asparagus with anchovy mayonnaise.

Nature inspires my cooking and I love using ingredients that are in season. Here in west Cork, we are surrounded by amazing food producers. Lisheen Greens and Glensallagh Gardens are just two that we use in the restaurant. They are so passionate about growing vegetables and are a joy to work with.

The recipe I have created is very adaptable. Here I have used asparagus, but this recipe can easily lend itself to being used with radishes.

This is a perfect summer snack to include in your picnic basket, for a light lunch or as an evening accompaniment.

Robbie Krawczyk chef owner of Restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob, Co Cork.

Grilled asparagus with anchovy mayonnaise

Serves two

Ingredients
6 or 7 spears of asparagus per person
5 or 6 radishes per person
5 anchovies in oil
1 egg yolk
Sherry vinegar
100 ml sunflower oil
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper
½ tsp mustard

Method

1 To make the mayonnaise, place the egg yolk in a bowl with a teaspoon of mustard and a splash of sherry vinegar. Whisk together. Slowly add sunflower oil, a little at a time, until it starts to emulsify. Keep whisking and adding oil gradually until it thickens.

2 In a pestle and mortar, add a small bit of sea salt. Drain the anchovies (retain the oil) and crush them into a paste in the salt.

3 Add the anchovies to your mayonnaise, mixing well. You can also add a little of the oil them come in into the mayonnaise. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice if required.

4 Coat the asparagus with the olive oil and chargrill over coals. (If you do not have a barbecue, use a ridged grill pan or a kitchen blowtorch instead.) Serve immediately with the washed radishes and the anchovy mayonnaise.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-Toques Ireland, who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome

