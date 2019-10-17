A mouth-watering Italian white and a ripe, juicy French red to try

Marks & Spencer’s impressive line-up of wines this autumn includes these two bargains.

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico 2018, €10.50

A delicious fresh, crisp dry white packed with mouth-watering green fruits. Pair it with all kinds of seafood dishes, including stir-fried prawns or grilled sea bass with herbs.

Terres de Moraines Madiran 2015, €12

The wines of Madiran, deep in the heart of southwest France, can be very dry and tannic. This version is much more approachable, with lovely forward, ripe, juicy blackcurrant fruits and a whisper of tannin on the finish. Try it with a steak, grilled pork chops, or creamy mushroom dishes.