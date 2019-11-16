A mouth-watering butterbean mash with succulent steaks

I’ve been making this butterbean mash for years now. It’s a fantastic mashed potato alternative that comes together in minutes while the steaks cook. You can mash it roughly with a potato masher, retaining some texture with whole beans, or puree it with a hand held blender until it becomes silky smooth. Avoid the hand-held blender when it comes to mashed potato, though, as it encourages the starches and turns it into a gluey mess.

The somewhat bland butterbean takes on great flavour with additions such as rosemary and garlic. I add roughly three cloves as I love the combination, but alter it to your own family’s taste.

I always have food in the middle of the table. I encourage my little diners to pass the side dishes to one another, and everyone has to have vegetables on their plate, and try everything.

For this steak dish, I usually saute some mushrooms to have with it. For an absolutely delicious side dish that only takes a few minutes, saute some mushrooms in butter, add a handful or two of finely chopped kale and fry it gently. Then place it all in an ovenproof dish and top it with crumbled Cashel Blue cheese. This is tasty enough to be a main course with crusty bread or a baked potato, but is also incredible with the steak.

I sometimes make mash with cauliflower too. Cauliflower pairs really well with coconut, so add a splash of coconut cream and a pinch of cumin. This is great with a lamb stew.

I like to cook my steaks medium rare, on the rare side for the adults. But it’s all up to personal preference. It generally takes three to four minutes each side to cook a steak medium and then leave it to rest for five minutes before slicing it thinly.

If by happy coincidence you happen to have cream in the house, then swirl some in the pan after cooking the steaks and use a wooden spoon to remove any pieces that are stuck. Add black pepper and leave the sauce to simmer and thicken while the steak rests. This makes an instant pepper sauce with very little effort.

STEAK WITH ROSEMARY BUTTERBEAN MASH

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

Olive oil

Salt and black pepper

3 rib-eye steaks

2 tins cooked butterbeans

1-3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

Green beans or broccoli

½ lemon cut into thin slices

Method