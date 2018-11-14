A melting roasted cheese dish you won’t want to share

When I started working in kitchens I had visions of making intricate masterpieces at home, whipping up feasts on a casual basis, as you do. In reality, I turned more and more to easy, comforting dishes.

There is a natural pleasure to be found in this type of food. I like my favourite recipes much how I enjoy my best-loved people – forgiving and simple. Rather like myself.

This whole roast feta is a dish I come back to time and time again. I’m equally happy eating it alone or with company. I first made it for myself after a long day in the kitchen, one of those days where I had burned toast and wondered what on earth I was doing moving to London to learn how to cook. After a good supper, one can forgive anyone – even themselves. So it became my go-to for when I needed some self-care.

The bread on the bottom, inspired by Olia Hercules’s Georgian chicken recipe, soaks up all the flavours. With the feta starting to gently melt into it, it is pure comfort on a plate. This is type of meal that doesn’t take long to prepare – pile it all into one dish, roast and eat. If only life itself was so straightforward.

Depending on how you’re feeling, you can change the toppings. Swop the basil for fresh parsley, the feta for goat’s cheese, peppers instead of the tomatoes. It’s endlessly adaptable and up to you. In one in the photograph, I added pesto, which if you have some, is a good addition.

I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. After all, don’t we all deserve simple pleasures in our lives?

What you’ll need and how to cook it

2 bread rolls, I love ciabatta or sourdough but it is up to you

1 block feta

100g/large handful, small ripe tomatoes

1 red chilli, finely chopped

1 tbsp fine or coarse breadcrumbs

Small handful basil leaves

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius/160 fan/gas 4. Tear up the rolls and scatter them into an ovenproof dish. Sit the feta on top and drizzle with a teaspoon of olive oil and a pinch of sea salt and cracked black pepper.

Scatter the tomatoes and chilli over the top. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. Sprinkle on the breadcrumbs. Continue cooking for around eight minutes, or until the feta is just starting to melt. Finish with the basil on top. I love some lemon zest grated on top also. Eat immediately, with some extra bread for dipping.

– Laoise Casey is a development chef at Marks & Spencer in London. In her former life, she was a HR manager in Dublin. Six years ago she moved to London to follow her dream to cook. Instagram: @laoisecooks