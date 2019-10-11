A good-value white and a top crus Beaujolais to try

Two more wines from Lidl’s French wine sale, which started last week.

Expression de Saint Mont 2017, southwest France, 13%, €8.99

I’m not sure if it contains Sauvignon Blanc, but it certainly tastes as if it does, with lively aromas and crisp, refreshing acidity. These balance very nicely with its broad, rounded, ripe-melon fruits. Perfect on its own or with salads or tomato-based pasta dishes.

Collin-Bourisset Morgon 2018, 13%, €11.99

Morgon is one of the top crus of Beaujolais. Nice ripe, easy, black-cherry and damson fruits, with a lightly tannic kick on the finish. Great with pork dishes – grilled chops, a pork steak or cold meats.