A good-value white and a top crus Beaujolais to try

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: Two more to try from Lidl’s French wine sale

Lidl French wine sale: Expression de Saint Mont and Collin-Bourisset Morgon

Lidl French wine sale: Expression de Saint Mont and Collin-Bourisset Morgon

 

Two more wines from Lidl’s French wine sale, which started last week.

Expression de Saint Mont 2017, southwest France, 13%, €8.99
I’m not sure if it contains Sauvignon Blanc, but it certainly tastes as if it does, with lively aromas and crisp, refreshing acidity. These balance very nicely with its broad, rounded, ripe-melon fruits. Perfect on its own or with salads or tomato-based pasta dishes.

Collin-Bourisset Morgon 2018, 13%, €11.99
Morgon is one of the top crus of Beaujolais. Nice ripe, easy, black-cherry and damson fruits, with a lightly tannic kick on the finish. Great with pork dishes – grilled chops, a pork steak or cold meats.

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.