A comforting, one-pan chicken dinner, perfect after a long day

What’s for Dinner?: Chicken thighs with red cabbage, brought to life with thyme and bacon

Trisha Lewis

Chicken thighs are rich in flavour and do not dry out as quickly as chicken breasts

Chicken thighs are rich in flavour and do not dry out as quickly as chicken breasts

 

Trisha Lewis a chef and author of Trisha’s Transformation

This is a wonderful dish at this time of year. So easy to make and so comforting after a long day. The red cabbage is brought to life with the mixture of the thyme and red-wine vinegar.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

Chicken thighs are a dark meat so they are higher in flavour, and if overcooked are a lot more forgiving than chicken breasts; they are so much tastier in my opinion. You can, of course, remove the skin if you want to reduce calories. If you wanted to double the recipe to make a few extra portions, this dish can be stored for three days and eaten for lunch or chopped up cold in a salad.

What you’ll need:

Serves 2
4 chicken thighs
Sea salt and black pepper
10ml olive oil
10g real butter
1 small red onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped
4 turkey rashers, chopped up
1 small head of red cabbage, shredded
500ml boiling water
3 chicken stock cubes
15g brown sugar
30g of wholegrain mustard
80ml red wine vinegar
5 sprigs of thyme
1 granny smith apple, shredded or finely sliced
Parsley, to garnish
Serve with boiled baby potatoes.

How to cook it

1 Pre-heat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius/gas mark 6. Heat a large ovenproof pan on a medium to high heat and add in your oil. Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper.

2 Place the thighs skin-side down on the pan and leave for a few minutes, until the skin is caramelised and brown.

3 Remove from the pan and place aside for a moment. In the same, pan add in the butter. Add in the sliced onion, garlic, turkey rashers and sauté.

4 Add in the cabbage, water, stock cubes, sugar, mustard, red wine vinegar, thyme and shredded apple and give it a good stir.

5 Bring to the boil and place the chicken thighs back on top skin side up.

6 Place in the oven for 40 minutes with no cover on top.

7 Sprinkle the chopped parsley on top and serve with some boiled baby potatoes.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.