A bruschetta that makes use of the best of the west of Ireland

Kitchen Cabinet: This langoustine dish is perfect as an aperitif or light lunch

Paolo Sabatini

Galway Bay langoustine bruschetta

Galway Bay langoustine bruschetta

 

We are located in the west of Ireland, where langoustines are in abundance. However, they are sometimes underrated by local people, so I wanted to show that with a bit of extra care and love, they can be a very versatile ingredient to use at home.

This dish is perfect as an aperitif with a chilled glass of Chardonnay, or as a light lunch together with a nice salad.

Paolo Sabatini is executive chef and co-proprietor at Basilico restaurant in Oranmore, Co Galway.

Serves four

Ingredients
1 large shallot, chopped
1 bunch of green asparagus, finely sliced
2 large ripe vine tomatoes, chopped
200g Irish langoustine, peeled, deveined and cut in half (you can retain a couple whole for presentation and grill or gently fry them before serving)
Zest of one orange
Juice of half a lemon
Toasted bread of your choice
Olive oil
Seasoning

Method

1. Heat a non-stick pan and add a couple of spoons of olive oil. Gently cook the shallot in the pan until it becomes soft.

2. Increase the heat and add the asparagus. Cook for one minute, then add the prawns, tomato and the orange zest and cook for another minute.

3. Grill your chosen bread.

4. Finish the prawn mixture with a little squeeze of lemon juice and season to taste with some sea salt and black pepper.

5. Put the bread on a warm plate with a drizzle of olive oil on top, and add a spoonful of the prawn mixture.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-Toques Ireland who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome

