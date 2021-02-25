99 great Irish restaurant takeaways and meal kits

It looks like we won’t be sitting down in a restaurant for some time yet, so it’s a reboot for the meal kit business. After a short break from the kitchen, many chefs have returned to the production line to bring us a restaurant experience at home. Some are bringing us a top-end cooking experience with sophisticated kits that require a bit of skill and cheffing, and others have set up trucks in temporary locations with tasty takeaways.

So, this is an update on what’s available. The offerings are loosely categorised, with those delivering nationwide, or at least over a wide area, listed first, and then the others grouped by the type of dining experience you might expect.