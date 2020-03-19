79 Irish restaurants that now offer delivery and collection
Restaurateurs in Dublin, Cork and around the State respond to coronavirus shutdown
Now serving takeaways: Nightmarket, in Dublin, one of Ireland’s innovating restaurants. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
A significant number of restaurants around Ireland are offering contactless takeaway and delivery of food from their menus. Here is a list of some that have put these arrangements in place.
Dublin city
Brickfield Town @ Mulligans
Sandymount, Dublin, mulligansofsandymount.ie
Call and collect, on 01-6602061.
Bujo
Sandymount, Dublin 4, bujo.ie
Online order and collect – or use the phone in the restaurant window.
Bunsen
Six locations around Dublin, bunsen.ie
You can order for delivery from all branches via Deliveroo; you can also order online for collection via the Bunsen website; or call a branch for collection: Baggot Street on 01-5515833; Dame Street on 01-5613853; Ranelagh on 01-4440071; South Anne Street on 01-6521022; Temple Bar on 01-5599532; Wexford Street on 01-5525408. See separate entries for Belfast and Cork branches.
Cafe Java Sandymount
Sandymount Dublin 4, cafejava.ie
Call and collect, on 01-6674082.
Captain Americas
Various locations, captainamericas.com
Delivery (by Just Eat) plus collection from Grafton Street on 01-6715266 and Blanchardstown on 01-8262340. (For Cork branch, call 021-4278972.)
China Sichuan
Sandyford, Dublin 16, china-sichuan.ie
Call and collect, on 01-2935100.
The Chophouse Gastropub
Dublin 4, chophouse.ie
Call and collect, on 01-6602390.
Cliff Townhouse
St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2, clifftownhouse.ie
Call and collect (Friday-Sunday), on 01-6383939, or email info@clifftownhouse.ie.
Damascus Gate
Dublin 2, damascusgate.ie
Delivery available through JustEat and Deliveroo, covering Dublin 2, 6, 6w, 8, 12, 14 and 18.
Elephant & Castle
Various locations, elephantandcastle.ie
Delivery (by JustEat and Deliveroo) plus collection from Rathmines on 01-5720600, Monkstown on 01-5720630, Sandyford on 01-2545747 and Temple Bar on 01-5337563.
Harkin’s
Echlin Street, Dublin 8, harkinsbar.ie
Call and collect, on 01-5169601, plus delivery through Deliveroo.
Kinara, Kinara Kitchen and Kajjal
Clontarf, Dublin 3, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, and Malahide, Co Dublin; kinara.ie, kinarakitchen.ie and kajjal.ie
Taking orders from 4pm each day, for collection, via landline and WhatsApp message. If using Whatsapp, include your name, order and preferred collection time. Kinara: 01-8336759 or (WhatsApp only) 089-9610533. Kinara Kitchen: 01-4060066 or (WhatsApp only) 089-9619650. Kajjal: 01-8061960 or (WhatsApp only) 089-9523204.
Mak
Ranelagh, Dublin 6, mak.ie
Call and collect, on 01-4060006.
Meltdown
Leeson Street branch only, meltdown.ie
Call and collect, on 085-8761928.
Nelly’s
Drumcondra, Dublin 9, nellysdublin.com
Call and collect (weekend brunch), on 01-5984608.
Nightmarket
Ranelagh, Dublin 6, nightmarket.ie
Call and collect, plus delivery within 5km, on 01-5385200.
Pizza Yard
Ranelagh, Dublin 6, pizzayard.ie
Order on website or through Deliveroo or JustEat; delivery within 5km.
Taza
Artane, taza.ie
Call and collect Monday-Thursday, on 01-5582866; 20 per cent off a la carte menu.
TriBeCa
Ranelagh, Dublin 6, tribeca.ie
Delivery and call and collect, on 01-4974174.
Veginity
Dorset Street Upper, Dublin 1, veginity.com
Zero-contact online click-and-collect service: 10 per cent off, plus option to contribute to Feed the Heroes fund, to provide meals to the hospitals nearby.
Dublin county
Bistro One
Foxrock, bistro-one.ie
Call and collect, on 01-2897711 (online ordering coming soon to app).
Kajjal
Malahide, kajjal.ie
Taking orders from 4pm each day, for collection, via landline and WhatsApp message. If using Whatsapp, include your name, order and preferred collection time. Landline: 01-8061960. WhatsApp only: 089-9523204.
Fellini’s
Deansgrane, fellinisdublin.com
Order from website for collection or delivery.
Michael’s
Mount Merrion, michaels.ie
Call and collect, on 089-6012079.
Rasam
Glasthule, rasam.ie
Call and collect, on 01-2300600 (20 per cent discount on the a la carte menu).
Riba
Stillorgan, ribarestaurant.ie
Call and collect, on 01-2881999.
Ruchii
Blackrock, ruchii.ie
Call and collect, on 01-4444332, or order for collection via the website.
The Hatch @ Mamó
Howth, mamorestaurant.ie/thehatch
Lunch walk-up; dinner call and collect, on 01-8397096.
Oliveto to Go
Dún Laoghaire, haddingtonhouse.ie
Call and collect, on 01-2800011.
Zero Zero Pizza
Dún Laoghaire, zerozeropizza.ie
Call and collect, on 01-2140533.
Belfast
Bunsen
Hill Street, bunsen.ie and facebook.com
Order for delivery via Deliveroo; call for collection on 028-90312266. See separate entries for Dublin and Cork branches.
Cavan
The Olde Post Inn
Cloverhill, theoldepostinn.com
Call and collect, on 047-55555.
Clare
Randaddy’s
Lahinch, randaddys.ie
Call and collect, on 065-7082740.
Nuala’s
Scariff, nualas.ie
Call and collect plus delivery, on 0161-921249 or 087-2739503.
Cork city
Bunsen
French Church Street, bunsen.ie
Order for delivery via Deliveroo; order online for collection via the Bunsen website; call for collection on 021-2390660. See separate entries for Dublin and Belfast branches.
Captain Americas
South Main Street, captainamericas.com
Delivery (by Just Eat) plus collection on 021-4278972. (In Dublin, call Grafton Street on 01-6715266 or Blanchardstown on 01-8262340.)
Dockland
Lapps Quay, facebook.com/docklandcork
For collection, call 021-4278987, text 086-1895244 or email docklandcork@gmail.com.
Cork county
The Townhouse OD’s
Schull, facebook.com/thetownhouseods
Call and collect, on 028-28692.
Donegal
Batch Coffee House
Falcarragh, batch.ie
Call for delivery, on 087-2279156.
Galway
Scotty’s
Headford Road, scottys.ie
Call and collect, on 091-751006 or 091-700798; delivery through website or whatsfordinner.ie.
The Twelve
Barna, thetwelvehotel.ie
Call and collect, on 091-597011.
Raftery’s Rest
Kilcolgan, rafertysrest.com
Call and collect, on 091-796175.
Kerry
Lizzie’s Little Kitchen
Listowel, facebook.com/lizzyslittlekitchen
Call and collect (and delivery within 10km), on 087-3907133.
Kilkenny
La Rivista
Parliament Street, larivista.ie
Call for collection or (within 5km) delivery, on 056-7771666.
Leitrim
Clubhouse Gastropub and Riverbank Restaurant
Dromahair, riverbankrestaurant.ie
Call and collect, on 071-9164934.
BR Cafe & Bistro
Carrick-on-Shannon, brcafebistro.com
Call and collect, on 071-9622563.
Limerick
Off the Bone Gastropub
Limerick city, offthebonegastropub.com
Call and collect, on 061-487410.
Louth
Blackbull Inn
Drogheda, blackbullinn.ie
Call and collect, using its drive-through takeaway service, on 041-9837139.
Square Restaurant
Dundalk, squarerestaurant.ie
Call and collect, on 042-9337969.
Meath
The Cinnamon Garden
Ashbourne, cinnamongarden.ie
Call and collect, and delivery, on 01-8352777.
Donkey Shed
Ashbourne, newbarnfarm.ie
Call and collect, on 01-8499337.
La Bucca
Ashbourne, Dunboyne and Ratoath, labucca.ie
Call for collection: Ashbourne on 01-8357763, Dunboyne on 01-8252233 and Ratoath on 01-6896040.
Room 8
Navan, roomeight.ie
Call and collect, plus delivery, on 046-9027663.
Monaghan
Courthouse Restaurant
Carrickmacross, courthouserestaurant.ie
Call and collect, on 042-9692848.
Kieran’s
Ballybay, facebook.com/kieransrestuarant
Call and collect plus delivery for those confined in their homes, on 042-975 6565.
Sligo
Flipside
Sligo, flipside.ie
Delivery preferred (limited collections allowed), on 071-9326928.
Pudding Row, Sweet Beat and Sligo Wellness Centre
Easkey and Sligo town, sligofoodtrail.ie/takeaways-online-ordering
These Sligo Food Trail members are offering online ordering and collection.
Walker 781 Restaurant
Abbey Quarter North, facebook.com/walker1781
Call and collect, on 071-9615525.
Waterford
Bodega
John's Street, facebook.com/Bodega
Call and collect, plus delivery, on 051-844969. Free delivery over €30.
Burzza
John's Street, facebook.com/Burzza
Call and collect, plus delivery, on 051-844969. Free delivery over €30.
Maggie's Feel Good Food
Kilmacthomas, maggiesfeelgoodfood.ie
Call and collect and takeaway (Friday-Sunday), on 089-9891932.
The Craftsman
Waterford city, thecrafsman.ie
Call and collect (10am-2pm), on 051-331007.
The Old Bank
Dungarvan, theoldbank.ie
Call and collect, plus delivery, on 058-48189.
Westmeath
Brownes on the Green
Tyrrellspass, brownesonthegreen.ie
Call and collect, on 044-9221755.
Wicklow
Firehouse Bakery
Delgany, thefirehouse.ie
Call and collect, plus delivery in the village and surrounding area, on 085-1561984.
Lily’s
Wicklow town, lilysonchurchstreet.com
Call and collect, on 089-4279279.
Ripasso
Bray, ripasso.ie
Call and collect (and delivery in Bray), on 01-2813675.
If you are an independent restaurateur now open for this type of business – not an existing takeaway, and operating within current health-and-safety guidelines – and would like to be included in this list, please email mcdigby@irishtimes.com with your details, including location, website, phone number for orders if applicable, and whether you offer collection, delivery or both