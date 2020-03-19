78 Irish restaurants that now offer delivery and collection

A significant number of restaurants around Ireland are offering contactless takeaway and delivery of food from their menus. Here is a list of some that have put these arrangements in place.

Dublin city

Brickfield Town @ Mulligans

Sandymount, Dublin, mulligansofsandymount.ie

Call and collect, on 01-6602061.

Bujo

Sandymount, Dublin 4, bujo.ie

Online order and collect – or use the phone in the restaurant window.

Bunsen

Six locations around Dublin, bunsen.ie

You can order for delivery from all branches via Deliveroo; you can also order online for collection via the Bunsen website; or call a branch for collection: Baggot Street on 01-5515833; Dame Street on 01-5613853; Ranelagh on 01-4440071; South Anne Street on 01-6521022; Temple Bar on 01-5599532; Wexford Street on 01-5525408. See separate entries for Belfast and Cork branches.

Café Java Sandymount

Sandymount Dublin 4, cafejava.ie

Call and collect, on 01-667 4082.

Captain Americas

Various locations, captainamericas.com

Delivery (by Just Eat) plus collection from Grafton Street on 01-6715266 and Blanchardstown on 01-8262340. (For Cork branch, call 021-4278972.)

China Sichuan

Sandyford, Dublin 16, china-sichuan.ie

Call and collect, on 01-2935100.

The Chophouse Gastropub

Dublin 4, chophouse.ie

Call and collect, on 01-6602390.

Cliff Townhouse

St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, clifftownhouse.ie

Call and collect (Fri, Sat and Sun), on 01-6383939, or email info@clifftownhouse.ie

Damascus Gate

Dublin 2, damascusgate.ie

Delivery available through JustEat and Deliveroo, covering Dublin 2, 6, 6w, 8, 12, 14 and 18.

Elephant & Castle

Various locations, elephantandcastle.ie

Delivery (by JustEat and Deliveroo) plus collection from Rathmines on 01-5720600, Monkstown on 01-5720630, Sandyford on 01-2545747 and Temple Bar on 01-5337563.

Harkin's

Echlin Street, Dublin 8, harkinsbar.ie

Call and collect, on 01-5169601, plus delivery through Deliveroo.

Kinara, Kinara Kitchen and Kajjal

Clontarf, Dublin 3, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, and Malahide, Co Dublin; kinara.ie, kinarakitchen.ie and kajjal.ie

Taking orders from 4pm each day, for collection, via landline and WhatsApp message. If using Whatsapp, include your name, order and preferred collection time. Kinara: 01-8336759 or (WhatsApp only) 089-9610533. Kinara Kitchen: 01-4060066 or (WhatsApp only) 089-9619650. Kajjal: 01-8061960 or (WhatsApp only) 089-9523204.

Mak

Ranelagh, Dublin 6, mak.ie

Call and collect, on 01-4060006.

Meltdown

Leeson Street branch only, meltdown.ie

Call and collect, on 085-8761928.

Nelly’s

Drumcondra, Dublin 9, nellysdublin.com

Call and collect (weekend brunch), 01-5984608.

Nightmarket

Ranelagh, Dublin 6, nightmarket.ie

Call and collect, plus delivery within 5km, on 01-5385200.

Pizza Yard

Ranelagh, Dublin 6, pizzayard.ie

Order on website or through Deliveroo or JustEat; delivery within 5km.

Taza

Artane, taza.ie

Call and collect Monday-Thursday, on 01-5582866; 20 per cent off a la carte menu.

TriBeCa

Ranelagh, Dublin 6, tribeca.ie

Delivery and call and collect, on 01-4974174.

Dublin county

Bistro One

Foxrock, bistro-one.ie

Call and collect, on 01-2897711 (online ordering coming soon to app)

Kajjal

Malahide, kajjal.ie

Taking orders from 4pm each day, for collection, via landline and WhatsApp message. If using Whatsapp, include your name, order and preferred collection time. Landline: 01-8061960. WhatsApp only: 089-9523204.

Fellini's

Deansgrane, fellinisdublin.com

Order from website for collection or delivery.

Michael’s

Mount Merrion, michaels.ie

Call and collect, on 089-6012079.

Rasam

Glasthule, rasam.ie

Call and collect, on 01-2300600 (20 per cent discount on the a la carte menu).

Riba

Stillorgan, ribarestaurant.ie

Call and collect (from Friday, March 20th), on 01-2881999.

Ruchii

Blackrock, ruchii.ie

Call and collect, online or on 01-4444332.

The Hatch @ Mamó

Howth, mamorestaurant.ie/thehatch

Lunch walk-up; dinner call and collect, on 01-8397096.

Oliveto to Go

Dún Laoghaire, haddingtonhouse.ie

Call and collect, on 01-2800011.

Zero Zero Pizza

Dún Laoghaire, zerozeropizza.ie

Call and collect, on 01-2140533.

Belfast

Bunsen

Hill Street, bunsen.ie and facebook.com

Order for delivery via Deliveroo; order online for collection via the Bunsen website or Facebook page; call for collection on 028-90312266. See separate entries for Dublin and Cork branches.

Cavan

The Olde Post Inn

Cloverhill, theoldepostinn.com

Call and collect, on 047-55555.

Clare

Randaddy’s

Lahinch, randaddys.ie

Call and collect, on 065-7082740.

Nuala's

Scariff, nualas.ie

Call and collect plus delivery, on 0161 921249 or 087-2739503

Cork city

Bunsen

French Church Street, bunsen.ie

Order for delivery via Deliveroo; order online for collection via the Bunsen website; call for collection on 021-2390660. See separate entries for Dublin and Belfast branches.

Captain Americas

South Main Street, captainamericas.com

Delivery (by Just Eat) plus collection on 021-4278972. (In Dublin, call Grafton Street on 01-6715266 and Blanchardstown on 01-8262340.)

Dockland

Lapps Quay, facebook.com/docklandcork

Call and collect, call 021-4278987, text 086-1895244 or email docklandcork@gmail.com.

Cork county

The Townhouse OD’s

Schull, facebook.com/thetownhouseods

Call and collect, on 028-28692.

Donegal

Batch Coffee House

Falcarragh, batch.ie

Delivery, on 087-2279156

Galway

Scotty’s

Headford Road, scottys.ie

Call and collect, on 091-751006 or 091-700798; delivery through website or whatsfordinner.ie.

The Twelve

Barna, thetwelvehotel.ie

Call and collect, on 091-597011.



Raftery’s Rest

Kilcolgan, rafertysrest.com

Call and collect, on 091-796175.

Kerry

Lizzie’s Little Kitchen

Listowel, facebook.com/lizzyslittlekitchen

Call and collect (and delivery within 10km), on 087-3907133.

Kilkenny

La Rivista

Parliament Street, larivista.ie

Call and collect plus delivery (within 5km), on 056-7771666.

Leitrim

Clubhouse Gastropub and Riverbank Restaurant

Dromahair, riverbankrestaurant.ie

Call and collect, on 071-9164934.

BR Cafe & Bistro

Carrick-on-Shannon, brcafebistro.com

Call and collect, on 071-9622563.

Limerick

Off the Bone Gastropub

Limerick city, offthebonegastropub.com

Call and collect, on 061-487410.

Louth

Blackbull Inn

Drogheda, blackbullinn.ie

Call and collect, using its drive-through takeaway service, on 041-9837139.

Square Restaurant

Dundalk, squarerestaurant.ie

Call and collect, on 042-9337969.

Meath

The Cinnamon Garden

Ashbourne, cinnamongarden.ie

Call and collect, and delivery, on 01-8352777.

Donkey Shed

Ashbourne, newbarnfarm.ie

Call and collect, on 01-8499337.

La Bucca

Ashbourne, Dunboyne and Ratoath, labucca.ie

Call for collection: Ashbourne on 01-8357763, Dunboyne on 01-8252233 and Ratoath on 01-6896040.

Room 8

Navan, roomeight.ie

Call and collect plus delivery, on 046-9027663.

Monaghan

Courthouse Restaurant

Carrickmacross, courthouserestaurant.ie

Call and collect, on 042-9692848.

Kieran’s

Ballybay, facebook.com/kieransrestuarant

Call and collect plus delivery for those confined in their homes, on 042-975 6565.

Sligo

Flipside

Sligo, flipside.ie

Delivery preferred (limited collections allowed), on 071-9326928.

Pudding Row, Sweet Beat and Sligo Wellness Centre

Easkey and Sligo town, sligofoodtrail.ie/takeaways-online-ordering

These Sligo Food Trail members are offering online ordering and collection.

Walker 781 Restaurant

Abbey Quarter North, facebook.com/walker1781

Call and collect, on 071-9615525.

Waterford

Bodega

John's Street, facebook.com/Bodega

Call and collect plus delivery on 051-844969. Free delivery over €30.

Burzza

John's Street, facebook.com/Burzza

Call and Collect plus delivery, on 051-844 969. Free delivery over €30.

Maggie's Feel Good Food

Kilmacthomas, maggiesfeelgoodfood.ie

Call and collect and takeaway (Fri-Sun), on 089-9891932

The Craftsman

Waterford city, thecrafsman.ie

Call and collect (currently 10am-2pm), on 051-331007.

The Old Bank

Dungarvan, theoldbank.ie

Call and collect plus delivery, on 058-48189.

Westmeath

Brownes on the Green

Tyrrellspass, brownesonthegreen.ie

Call and collect, on 044-9221755.

Wicklow

Firehouse Bakery

Delgany, thefirehouse.ie

Call and collect, plus delivery in the village and surrounding area, on 085-1561984.

Lily’s

Wicklow town, lilysonchurchstreet.com

Call and collect, on 089-4279279.

Ripasso

Bray, ripasso.ie

Call and collect (and delivery in Bray), on 01-2813675.

If you are an independent restaurateur now open for this type of business – not an existing takeaway, and operating within current health-and-safety guidelines – and would like to be included in this list, please email mcdigby@irishtimes.com with your details, including location, website, phone number for orders if applicable, and whether you offer collection, delivery or both