54 Irish restaurants that now offer delivery and collection

A significant number of restaurants around Ireland are offering contactless takeaway and delivery of food from their menus. Here is a list of some that have put these arrangements in place. We will add to it as we have more information.

Dublin city

Bujo

Sandymount, Dublin 4, bujo.ie

Online order and collect – or use the phone in the restaurant window.

Captain Americas

Various locations, captainamericas.com

Delivery (by Just Eat) plus collection from Grafton Street on 01-6715266 and Blanchardstown on 01-8262340. (For Cork branch, call 021-4278972.)

China Sichuan

Sandyford, Dublin 16, china-sichuan.ie

Call and collect, on 01-2935100.

The Chophouse Gastropub

Dublin 4, chophouse.ie

Call and collect, on 01-6602390.

Damascus Gate

Dublin 2, damascusgate.ie

Delivery available through JustEat, Deliveroo covering Dublin 2, 6, 6w, 8, 12, 14, 18.

Elephant & Castle

Various locations, elephantandcastle.ie

Delivery (by JustEat and Deliveroo) plus collection from Rathmines on 01-5720600, Monkstown on 01-5720630, Sandyford on 01-2545747 and Temple Bar on 01-5337563.

Kinara, Kinara Kitchen and Kajjal

Clontarf, Dublin 3, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, and Malahide, Co Dublin; kinara.ie, kinarakitchen.ie and kajjal.ie

Taking orders from 4pm each day, for collection, via landline and WhatsApp message. If using Whatsapp, include your name, order and preferred collection time. Kinara: 01-8336759 or (WhatsApp only) 089-9610533. Kinara Kitchen: 01-4060066 or (WhatsApp only) 089-9619650. Kajjal: 01-8061960 or (WhatsApp only) 089-9523204.

Mak

Ranelagh, Dublin 6, mak.ie

Call and collect, on 01-4060006.

Meltdown

Leeson Street branch only, meltdown.ie

Call and collect, on 085-8761928.

Nelly’s

Drumcondra, Dublin 9, nellysdublin.com

Call and collect (weekend brunch), 01-5984608.

Nightmarket

Ranelagh, Dublin 6, nightmarket.ie

Call and collect, plus delivery within 5km, on 01-5385200.

Pizza Yard

Ranelagh, Dublin 6, pizzayard.ie

Order on website or through Deliveroo or JustEat, Delivery within 5km

Taza

Artane, taza.ie

Call and collect Monday - Thursday, 01 5582866, 20% off a la carte menu.

TriBeCa

Ranelagh, Dublin 6, tribeca.ie

Delivery and call and collect, on 01-4974174.

Dublin county

Kajjal

Malahide, kajjal.ie

Taking orders from 4pm each day, for collection, via landline and WhatsApp message. If using Whatsapp, include your name, order and preferred collection time. Landline: 01-8061960. WhatsApp only: 089-9523204.

Irish Times

Food&Drink Club Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

Michael’s

Mount Merrion, michaels.ie

Call and collect, on 089-6012079.

Riba

Stillorgan, ribarestaurant.ie

Call and collect (from Friday, March 20th), on 01-2881999.

Ruchii

Blackrock, ruchii.ie

Call and collect, online or on 01-4444332.

The Hatch @ Mamó

Howth, mamorestaurant.ie/thehatch

Lunch walk-up; dinner call and collect, on 01-8397096.

Olive to to Go

Dún Laoghaire, haddingtonhouse.ie

Call and collect, on 01-2800011.

Cavan

The Olde Post Inn

Cloverhill, theoldepostinn.com

Call and collect, on 047-55555.

Clare

Randaddy’s

Lahinch, randaddys.ie

Call and collect, on 065-7082740.

Cork city

Captain Americas

South Main Street, captainamericas.com

Delivery (by Just Eat) plus collection on 021-4278972. (In Dublin, call Grafton Street on 01-6715266 and Blanchardstown on 01-8262340.)

Dockland

Lapps Quay, facebook.com/docklandcork

Call and collect, 021 4278987, text 086 1895244 or email docklandcork@gmail.com.

Cork

The Townhouse OD's

Schull, facebook.com/thetownhouseods

Call and collect, 028-28692

Galway

Scotty’s

Headford road, scottys.ie

Call and Collect, 091 751 006 or 091 700798, delivery through website or whatsfordinner.ie.

The Twelve

Barna, thetwelvehotel.ie

Call and collect, on 091-597011



Raftery's Rest,

Kilcolgan, rafertysrest.com

Call and collect, 091 796175

Kerry

Lizzie’s Little Kitchen

Listowel, facebook.com/lizzyslittlekitchen

Call and collect (and delivery within 10km), on 087-3907133.

Leitrim

Clubhouse Gastropub and Riverbank Restaurant

Dromahair, riverbankrestaurant.ie

Call and collect, on 071-9164934.

BR Cafe & Bistro

Carrick-on-Shannon, brcafebistro.com

Call and collect, on 071-9622563.

Limerick

Off the Bone Gastropub

Limerick city, offthebonegastropub.com

Call and collect, on 061-487410.

Louth

Blackbull inn

Drogheda, blackbullinn.ie/

Drive-through takeaway service, 041 9837139.

Square Restaurant

Dundalk, squarerestaurant.ie

Call and collect, on 042-9337969.

Meath

The Cinnamon Garden

Ashbourne, cinnamongarden.ie

Call and collect, and delivery, on 01-8352777.

La Bucca

Ashbourne, Dunboyne and Ratoath, labucca.ie

Call for collection: Ashbourne on 01-8357763, Dunboyne on 01-8252233 and Ratoath on 01-6896040.

Monaghan

Courthouse Restaurant

Carrickmacross, courthouserestaurant.ie

Call and collect, on 042-9692848.

Sligo

Flipside

Sligo, flipside.ie

Delivery preferred (limited collections allowed), on 071-9326928.

Pudding Row, Sweet Beat and Sligo Wellness Centre

Easkey and Sligo town, sligofoodtrail.ie/takeaways-online-ordering

These Sligo Food Trail members are offering online ordering and collection.

Walker 781 Restaurant

Abbey Quarter North, facebook.com/walker1781

Call and collect, 071 9615525.

Waterford

The Craftsman

Waterford city, thecrafsman.ie

Call and collect (currently 10am-2pm), on 051-331007.

Westmeath

Brownes on the Green

Tyrrellspass, brownesonthegreen.ie

Call and collect, 044 9221755.

Wicklow

Firehouse Bakery

Delgany, thefirehouse.ie

Call and collect, plus delivery in the village and surrounding area, on 085-1561984.

Lily’s

Wicklow town, lilysonchurchstreet.com

Call and collect, on 089-4279279.

Ripasso

Bray, ripasso.ie

Call and collect (and delivery in Bray), on 01-2813675.

If you are an independent restaurateur now open for this type of business – not an existing takeaway, and operating within current health-and-safety guidelines – and would like to be included in this list, please email mcdigby@irishtimes.com