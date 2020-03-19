45 Irish restaurants that now offer delivery and collection

Restaurateurs in Dublin, Cork and around the State respond to coronavirus shutdown

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Now serving takeaways: Nightmarket, in Dublin, one of Ireland’s innovating restaurants. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Now serving takeaways: Nightmarket, in Dublin, one of Ireland’s innovating restaurants. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

 

A significant number of restaurants around Ireland are offering contactless takeaway and delivery of food from their menus. Here is a list of some that have put these arrangements in place. We will add to it as we have more information.

Dublin city

Bujo
Sandymount, Dublin 4, bujo.ie
Online order and collect – or use the phone in the restaurant window.

Captain Americas
Various locations, captainamericas.com
Delivery (by Just Eat) plus collection from Grafton Street on 01-6715266 and Blanchardstown on 01-8262340. (For Cork branch, call 021-4278972.)

China Sichuan
Sandyford, Dublin 16, china-suchuan.ie
Call and collect, on  01-2935100.

The Chophouse Gastropub
Dublin 4, chophouse.ie
Call and collect, on 01-6602390.

Elephant & Castle
Various locations, elephantandcastle.ie
Delivery (by JustEat and Deliveroo) plus collection from Rathmines on 01-5720600, Monkstown on 01-5720630, Sandyford on 01-2545747 and Temple Bar on 01-5337563.

Kinara, Kinara Kitchen and Kajjal
Clontarf, Dublin 3, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, and Malahide, Co Dublin; kinara.ie, kinarakitchen.ie and kajjal.ie
Taking orders from 4pm each day, for collection, via landline and WhatsApp message. If using Whatsapp, include your name, order and preferred collection time. Kinara: 01-8336759 or (WhatsApp only) 089-9610533. Kinara Kitchen: 01-4060066 or (WhatsApp only) 089-9619650. Kajjal: 01-8061960 or (WhatsApp only) 089-9523204.

Mak
Ranelagh, Dublin 6, mak.ie
Call and collect, on 01-4060006.

Meltdown
Leeson Street branch only, meltdown.ie
Call and collect, on 085-8761928.

Nelly’s
Drumcondra, Dublin 9, nellysdublin.com
Call and collect (weekend brunch), 01-5984608.

Nightmarket
Ranelagh, Dublin 6, nightmarket.ie
Call and collect, plus delivery within 5km, on 01-5385200.

TriBeCa
Ranelagh, Dublin 6, tribeca.ie
Delivery and call and collect, on 01-4974174.

Dublin county

Kajjal
Malahide, kajjal.ie
Taking orders from 4pm each day, for collection, via landline and WhatsApp message. If using Whatsapp, include your name, order and preferred collection time. Landline: 01-8061960. WhatsApp only: 089-9523204.

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

Michael’s
Mount Merrion, michaels.ie
Call and collect, on 089-6012079.

Riba
Stillorgan, ribarestaurant.ie
Call and collect (from Friday, March 20th), on 01-2881999.

Ruchii
Blackrock, ruchii.ie
Call and collect, online or on 01-4444332.

The Hatch @ Mamó
Howth, mamorestaurant.ie/thehatch
Lunch walk-up; dinner call and collect, on 01-8397096.

Oliveto to Go
Dún Laoghaire, haddingtonhouse.ie
Call and collect, on 01-2800011.

Cavan

The Olde Post Inn
Cloverhill, theoldepostinn.com
Call and collect, on 047-55555.

Clare

Randaddy’s
Lahinch, randaddys.ie
Call and collect, on 065-7082740.

Cork city

Captain Americas
South Main Street, captainamericas.com
Delivery (by Just Eat) plus collection on 021-4278972. (In Dublin, call Grafton Street on 01-6715266 and Blanchardstown on 01-8262340.)

Cork

The Townhouse OD's
Schull, facebook.com/thetownhouseods
Call and collect, 028-28692

Galway

The Twelve
Barna, thetwelvehotel.ie 
Call and collect, on 091-597011

Kerry

Lizzie’s Little Kitchen
Listowel, facebook.com/lizzyslittlekitchen
Call and collect (and delivery within 10km), on 087-3907133.

Leitrim

Clubhouse Gastropub and Riverbank Restaurant
Dromahair, riverbankrestaurant.ie
Call and collect, on 071-9164934.

BR Cafe & Bistro
Carrick-on-Shannon, brcafebistro.com
Call and collect, on 071-9622563.

Limerick

Off the Bone Gastropub
Limerick city, offthebonegastropub.com
Call and collect, on 061-487410.

Louth

Square Restaurant
Dundalk, squarerestaurant.ie
Call and collect, on 042-9337969

Meath

The Cinnamon Garden
Ashbourne, cinnamongarden.ie
Call and collect, and delivery, on 01-8352777.

La Bucca
Ashbourne, Dunboyne and Ratoath, labucca.ie
Call for collection: Ashbourne on 01-8357763, Dunboyne on 01-8252233 and Ratoath on 01-6896040.

Monaghan

Courthouse Restaurant
Carrickmacross, courthouserestaurant.ie
Call and collect, on 042-9692848.

Sligo

Flipside
Sligo, flipside.ie
Delivery preferred (limited collections allowed), on 071-9326928.

Pudding Row, Sweet Beat and Sligo Wellness Centre
Easkey and Sligo town, sligofoodtrail.ie/takeaways-online-ordering
These Sligo Food Trail members are offering online ordering and collection.

Waterford

The Craftsman
Waterford city, thecrafsman.ie 
Call and collect (currently 10am-2pm), on 051-331007.

Wicklow

Firehouse Bakery
Delgany, thefirehouse.ie
Call and collect, plus delivery in the village and surrounding area, on 085-1561984.

Lily’s
Wicklow town, lilysonchurchstreet.com
Call and collect, on 089-4279279.

Ripasso
Bray, ripasso.ie
Call and collect (and delivery in Bray), on 01-2813675. 

If you are an independent restaurateur now open for this type of business – not an existing takeaway, and operating within current health-and-safety guidelines – and would like to be included in this list, please email mcdigby@irishtimes.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.