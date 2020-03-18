42 Irish restaurants that now offer delivery and collection
Restaurateurs in Dublin, Cork and around the State respond to coronavirus shutdown
Now serving takeaways: Nightmarket, in Dublin, one of Ireland’s innovating restaurants. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
A significant number of restaurants around Ireland are offering contactless takeaway and delivery of food from their menus. Here is a list of some that have put these arrangements in place. We will add to it as we have more information.
Dublin city
Bujo
Sandymount, Dublin 4, bujo.ie
Online order and collect – or use the phone in the restaurant window.
Captain Americas
Various locations, captainamericas.com
Delivery (by Just Eat) plus collection from Grafton Street on 01-6715266 and Blanchardstown on 01-8262340. (For Cork branch, call 021-4278972.)
China Sichuan
Sandyford, Dublin 16, china-suchuan.ie
Call and collect, on 01-2935100.
The Chophouse Gastropub
Dublin 4, chophouse.ie
Call and collect, on 01-6602390.
Elephant & Castle
Various locations, elephantandcastle.ie
Delivery (by JustEat and Deliveroo) plus collection from Rathmines on 01-5720600, Monkstown on 01-5720630, Sandyford on 01-2545747 and Temple Bar on 01-5337563.
Kinara, Kinara Kitchen and Kajjal
Clontarf, Dublin 3, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, and Malahide, Co Dublin; kinara.ie, kinarakitchen.ie and kajjal.ie
Taking orders from 4pm each day, for collection, via landline and WhatsApp message. If using Whatsapp, include your name, order and preferred collection time. Kinara: 01-8336759 or (WhatsApp only) 089-9610533. Kinara Kitchen: 01-4060066 or (WhatsApp only) 089-9619650. Kajjal: 01-8061960 or (WhatsApp only) 089-9523204.
Mak
Ranelagh, Dublin 6, mak.ie
Call and collect, on 01-4060006.
Meltdown
Leeson Street branch only, meltdown.ie
Call and collect, on 085-8761928.
Nelly’s
Drumcondra, Dublin 9, nellysdublin.com
Call and collect (weekend brunch), 01-5984608.
Nightmarket
Ranelagh, Dublin 6, nightmarket.ie
Call and collect, plus delivery within 5km, on 01-5385200.
TriBeCa
Ranelagh, Dublin 6, tribeca.ie
Delivery and call and collect, on 01-4974174.
Dublin county
Kajjal
Malahide, kajjal.ie
Taking orders from 4pm each day, for collection, via landline and WhatsApp message. If using Whatsapp, include your name, order and preferred collection time. Landline: 01-8061960. WhatsApp only: 089-9523204.
Michael’s
Mount Merrion, michaels.ie
Call and collect, on 089-6012079.
Riba
Stillorgan, ribarestaurant.ie
Call and collect (from Friday, March 20th), on 01-2881999.
Ruchii
Blackrock, ruchii.ie
Call and collect, online or on 01-4444332.
The Hatch @ Mamó
Howth, mamorestaurant.ie/thehatch
Lunch walk-up; dinner call and collect, on 01-8397096.
Oliveto to Go
Dún Laoghaire, haddingtonhouse.ie
Call and collect, on 01-2800011.
Cavan
The Olde Post Inn
Cloverhill, theoldepostinn.com
Call and collect, on 047-55555.
Clare
Randaddy’s
Lahinch, randaddys.ie
Call and collect, on 065-7082740.
Cork city
Captain Americas
South Main Street, captainamericas.com
Delivery (by Just Eat) plus collection on 021-4278972. (In Dublin, call Grafton Street on 01-6715266 and Blanchardstown on 01-8262340.)
Kerry
Lizzie’s Little Kitchen
Listowel, facebook.com/lizzyslittlekitchen
Call and collect (and delivery within 10km), on 087-3907133.
Leitrim
Clubhouse Gastropub and Riverbank Restaurant
Dromahair, riverbankrestaurant.ie
Call and collect, on 071-9164934.
BR Cafe & Bistro
Carrick-on-Shannon, brcafebistro.com
Call and collect, on 071-9622563.
Limerick
Off the Bone Gastropub
Limerick city, offthebonegastropub.com
Call and collect, on 061-487410.
Meath
The Cinnamon Garden
Ashbourne, cinnamongarden.ie
Call and collect, and delivery, on 01-8352777.
La Bucca
Ashbourne, Dunboyne and Ratoath, labucca.ie
Call for collection: Ashbourne on 01-8357763, Dunboyne on 01-8252233 and Ratoath on 01-6896040.
Monaghan
Courthouse Restaurant
Carrickmacross, courthouserestaurant.ie
Call and collect, on 042-9692848.
Sligo
Flipside
Sligo, flipside.ie
Delivery preferred (limited collections allowed), on 071-9326928.
Pudding Row, Sweet Beat and Sligo Wellness Centre
Easkey and Sligo town, sligofoodtrail.ie/takeaways-online-ordering
These Sligo Food Trail members are offering online ordering and collection.
Waterford
The Craftsman
Waterford city, thecrafsman.ie
Call and collect (currently 10am-2pm), on 051-331007.
Wicklow
Firehouse Bakery
Delgany, thefirehouse.ie
Call and collect, plus delivery in the village and surrounding area, on 085-1561984.
Lily’s
Wicklow town, lilysonchurchstreet.com
Call and collect, on 089-4279279.
Ripasso
Bray, ripasso.ie
Call and collect (and delivery in Bray), on 01-2813675.
If you are an independent restaurateur now open for this type of business – not an existing takeaway, and operating within current health-and-safety guidelines – and would like to be included in this list, please email mcdigby@irishtimes.com