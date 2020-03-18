28 Irish restaurants that now offer delivery and collection

A significant number of restaurants around Ireland are offering contactless takeaway and delivery of food from their menus. Here is a list of some that have put these arrangements in place. We will add to it as we have more information.

Dublin city

Bujo

Sandymount, Dublin 4, bujo.ie

Online order and collect – or use the phone in the restaurant window.

Captain Americas

Various locations, captainamericas.com

Delivery (by Just Eat) plus collection from Grafton Street on 01-6715266 and Blanchardstown on 01-8262340. (For Cork branch, call 021-4278972.)

The Chophouse Gastropub

Dublin 4, chophouse.ie

Call and collect, on 01-6602390.

Elephant & Castle

Various locations, elephantandcastle.ie

Delivery (by JustEat and Deliveroo) plus collection from Rathmines on 01-5720600, Monkstown on 01-5720630, Sandyford on 01-2545747 and Temple Bar on 01-5337563.

Mak

Ranelagh, Dublin 6, mak.ie

Call and collect, on 01-4060006.

Nightmarket

Ranelagh, Dublin 6, nightmarket.ie

Call and collect, plus delivery within 5km, on 01-5385200.

TriBeCa

Ranelagh, Dublin 6, tribeca.ie

Delivery and call and collect, on 01-4974174.

Irish Times

Food&Drink Club Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

Dublin county

Michael’s

Mount Merrion, michaels.ie

Call and collect, on 089-6012079.

Ruchii

Blackrock, ruchii.ie

Call and collect, online or on 01-4444332.

The Hatch @ Mamó

Howth, mamorestaurant.ie/thehatch

Lunch walk-up; dinner call and collect, on 01-8397096.

Oliveto to Go

Dún Laoghaire, haddingtonhouse.ie

Call and collect, on 01-2800011.

Clare

Randaddy’s

Lahinch, randaddys.ie

Call and collect, on 065-7082740.

Cork city

Captain Americas

South Main Street, captainamericas.com

Delivery (by Just Eat) plus collection on 021-4278972. (In Dublin, call Grafton Street on 01-6715266 and Blanchardstown on 01-8262340.)

Leitrim

Clubhouse Gastropub and Riverbank Restaurant

Dromahair, riverbankrestaurant.ie

Call and collect, on 071-9164934.

BR Cafe & Bistro

Carrick-on-Shannon, brcafebistro.com

Call and collect, on 071-9622563.

Meath

The Cinnamon Garden

Ashbourne, cinnamongarden.ie

Call and collect, and delivery, on 01-8352777.

Monaghan

Courthouse Restaurant

Carrickmacross, courthouserestaurant.ie

Call and collect, on 042-9692848.

Sligo

Flipside

Sligo, flipside.ie

Delivery preferred (limited collections allowed), on 071-9326928.

Pudding Row, Sweet Beat and Sligo Wellness Centre

Easkey and Sligo town, sligofoodtrail.ie/takeaways-online-ordering

These Sligo Food Trail members are offering online ordering and collection.

Wicklow

Firehouse Bakery

Delgany, thefirehouse.ie

Call and collect, plus delivery in the village and surrounding area, on 085-1561984.

Lily’s

Wicklow town, lilysonchurchstreet.com

Call and collect, on 089-4279279.

If you are an independent restaurateur now open for this type of business – not an existing takeaway, and operating within current health-and-safety guidelines – and would like to be included in this list, please email mcdigby@irishtimes.com