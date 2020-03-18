28 Irish restaurants that now offer delivery and collection
Restaurateurs in Dublin, Cork and around the State respond to coronavirus shutdown
Now serving takeaways: Nightmarket, in Dublin, one of Ireland’s innovating restaurants. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
A significant number of restaurants around Ireland are offering contactless takeaway and delivery of food from their menus. Here is a list of some that have put these arrangements in place. We will add to it as we have more information.
Dublin city
Bujo
Sandymount, Dublin 4, bujo.ie
Online order and collect – or use the phone in the restaurant window.
Captain Americas
Various locations, captainamericas.com
Delivery (by Just Eat) plus collection from Grafton Street on 01-6715266 and Blanchardstown on 01-8262340. (For Cork branch, call 021-4278972.)
The Chophouse Gastropub
Dublin 4, chophouse.ie
Call and collect, on 01-6602390.
Elephant & Castle
Various locations, elephantandcastle.ie
Delivery (by JustEat and Deliveroo) plus collection from Rathmines on 01-5720600, Monkstown on 01-5720630, Sandyford on 01-2545747 and Temple Bar on 01-5337563.
Mak
Ranelagh, Dublin 6, mak.ie
Call and collect, on 01-4060006.
Nightmarket
Ranelagh, Dublin 6, nightmarket.ie
Call and collect, plus delivery within 5km, on 01-5385200.
TriBeCa
Ranelagh, Dublin 6, tribeca.ie
Delivery and call and collect, on 01-4974174.
Dublin county
Michael’s
Mount Merrion, michaels.ie
Call and collect, on 089-6012079.
Ruchii
Blackrock, ruchii.ie
Call and collect, online or on 01-4444332.
The Hatch @ Mamó
Howth, mamorestaurant.ie/thehatch
Lunch walk-up; dinner call and collect, on 01-8397096.
Oliveto to Go
Dún Laoghaire, haddingtonhouse.ie
Call and collect, on 01-2800011.
Clare
Randaddy’s
Lahinch, randaddys.ie
Call and collect, on 065-7082740.
Cork city
Captain Americas
South Main Street, captainamericas.com
Delivery (by Just Eat) plus collection on 021-4278972. (In Dublin, call Grafton Street on 01-6715266 and Blanchardstown on 01-8262340.)
Leitrim
Clubhouse Gastropub and Riverbank Restaurant
Dromahair, riverbankrestaurant.ie
Call and collect, on 071-9164934.
BR Cafe & Bistro
Carrick-on-Shannon, brcafebistro.com
Call and collect, on 071-9622563.
Meath
The Cinnamon Garden
Ashbourne, cinnamongarden.ie
Call and collect, and delivery, on 01-8352777.
Monaghan
Courthouse Restaurant
Carrickmacross, courthouserestaurant.ie
Call and collect, on 042-9692848.
Sligo
Flipside
Sligo, flipside.ie
Delivery preferred (limited collections allowed), on 071-9326928.
Pudding Row, Sweet Beat and Sligo Wellness Centre
Easkey and Sligo town, sligofoodtrail.ie/takeaways-online-ordering
These Sligo Food Trail members are offering online ordering and collection.
Wicklow
Firehouse Bakery
Delgany, thefirehouse.ie
Call and collect, plus delivery in the village and surrounding area, on 085-1561984.
Lily’s
Wicklow town, lilysonchurchstreet.com
Call and collect, on 089-4279279.
If you are an independent restaurateur now open for this type of business – not an existing takeaway, and operating within current health-and-safety guidelines – and would like to be included in this list, please email mcdigby@irishtimes.com