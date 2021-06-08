12 delicious, fresh, fruit-filled rosé wines to drink with friends this summer

This summer we will be socialising even more outdoors, providing the weather holds. There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of those sunny days than with a glass of chilled rosé. It’s not all about Provence either. The rest of the wine world also produces an array of delicious, fresh, fruit-filled rosés in all sorts of different styles, some similar to those from Provence, others refreshingly different.

There are rosés from Germany, Romania, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Chile, Portugal and other parts of France to consider, as well as one from Provence. I also include here several sparkling pink wines, and a pet nat. So sip your way into summer with these al fresco rosés in the company of a few carefully selected friends.

Remember that some rosé wines are the perfect choice for outdoor dining; serve lighter rosés with salads and grilled seafood, and more full-bodied rosé with richer spicy barbecues as well as chicken and pork.

Delheim Pinotage Rosé 2020, Coastal Region, South Africa

12.5%, €13.95 (on offer for €10.46)

An attractive scented rosé with fresh, juicy, ripe stone fruits, good acidity and a finish that is dry but never tart.

Stockists O’Briens obrienswine.ie

Pinot Noir Rosé 2019, Kalkstein, Reh Kendermann, Germany

12%, €11.50

Very pale in colour with seductive light elegant wild strawberry and redcurrant fruits and a lively crisp acidity.

Stockists Dunnes Stores, dunnesstores.com

Solara Rosé, Cramele Recas, Romania

12%, €11-€12

Succulent, rounded strawberry and raspberry fruits with rose petal aromas. A very well-priced easy-drinking rosé.

Stockists Nolan’s, Dublin 3 nolans.ie; Blackrock Cellar, Blackrock, Co Dublin blackrockcellar.com; Molloy’s Liquor Stores molloys.ie; Kellys, Dublin 3 kellysofflicence.ie; Batch, Falcarragh, Co Donegal batch.ie; Daly’s, Boyle, Co Roscommon dalysdrinks.ie; Londis, Dublin 6; Carry Out, Dublin 13, Athlone, Co Westmeath and Killarney, Co Kerry

Blanville Rosé 2020, Pays d’Oc

12.5%, €13.95

The fresh summer fruits and tingling crisp acidity will put a smile on everyone’s face. Summer in a glass.

Stockists Mitchell & Son, Dublin 1, Sandycove, Co Dublin mitchellandson.com; Avoca, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, Dunboyne, Co Meath

Eco Syrah Rosé 2020, Rapel Valley, Chile (Organic)

12.5%, €13.95

Ripe cherries and strawberry jam to the fore with a lick of liquorice on the finish. Vivid, refreshing rosé.

Stockists Brady’s, Shankill, Co Dublin bradysshankhill.ie; Barnhill Stores, Dalkey, Co Dublin; Searsons, Monkstown, Co Dublin searsons.com

Heretat Mont Rubi One Night’s Rosé 2020, Penedes (Organic)

12%, €19

A very pale rosé with gorgeous, subtle redcurrant and strawberry fruits, finishing dry. One for the aesthetes.

Stockists Whelehan’s Wines, Loughlinstown, Co Dublin whelehanswines.ie

Ca’ dei Frati ‘Rosa dei Frati’ 2020

12.5%, €25.99

A very high-quality rosé with concentrated yet supremely elegant redcurrants and strawberries and a real persistence of flavour.

Stockists Clontarf Wines, D3 clontarfwines.ie; Ely Wine Store, Maynooth, Co Kildare elywinebar.ie; JJ O’Driscoll, Ballinlough, Cork jjodriscoll.ie; La Touche, Greystones, Co Wicklow latouchewines4u.ie; Red Nose Wines, Clonmel, Co Tipperary rednosewine.com; Redmonds, Dublin 6 redmonds.ie; The Corkscrew, D2 thehttp://www.thecorkscrew.iecorkscrew.ie; The Parting Glass, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow thepartingglass.ie; wineonline.ie.

Monteraponi Rosato 2020, Colli della Toscana

12.5%, €27.00

A complex wine with pure, ripe yet refreshing redcurrant and cranberry fruits, held together by a gentle acidity. A joy to drink.

Stockists Sheridan’s Cheesemongers, D2, Kells, Co Meath, Galway sheridanscheesemongers.com; SIYPS.com; Margadh, Howth, Co Dublin margadhfoodandwine.ie; Barrow Market, D4, barrowmarket.ie; Ely Wine Store, Maynooth, Co Kildare elywinebar.ie

Rock Angel 2018, Ch d’Esclans, Cotes de Provence

13.5%, €40

From the producers of Whispering Angel, a lightly aromatic, textured wine with peaches, red cherries and a touch of vanilla spice. Very moreish.

Stockists Wines on the Green, D2; Celticwhiskeyshop.com; McHughs, D5, mchughs.ie; Mitchell & Son, D1, Sandycove mitchellandson.com; Avoca, Ballsbridge, D4, Rathcoole, Co Dublin, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, Dunboyne, Co Meath avoca.com; The Corkscrew, D2 thecorkscrew.ie; Baggot Street Wines, D4 baggotstreetwines.com; The Wine Centre, Kilkenny thewinecentre.ie; Worldwide Wines, Waterford worldwidewines.ie; Molloy’s Liquor Stores molloys.ie; Brown Thomas, D2 brownthomas.com.

Uivo PT Nat Renegado 2020, Portugal

11.5%, €22.50

Fizzy, funky and cloudy with a heavy sediment and sour cherry and pomegranate fruits. One for the hardcore hipster.

Stockists Baggot Street Wines, D4 baggotstreetwines.com; 64wine, Glasthule, Co Dublin 64wine.com; Green Man Wines, D6 greenmanwines.ie; Loose Canon, D2 loosecanon.ie; Lilliput Stores, D7 lilliputstores.com; Margadh, Howth, Co Dublin margadhfoodandwine.ie; Barrow Street Market, D2 barrowstreetmarket.ie; This Is It, Ennistymon, Co Clare thisisitennisytmon.com; The Fumbally, D8 thefumbally.ie; Thenudewineco.ie; Beach House, Tramore, Co Waterford beachhousetramore.ie

Aristea Methode Cap Classique Rosé 2017, Stellenbosch

11.5%, €36 down from €45

A sophisticated, delicate sparkling wine with a very fine mousse, elegant wild strawberry and shortcake with a long, bone-dry finish.

Stockists Bodega695.com

Ruinart Champagne Rosé NV

12.5%, €96

Alpine strawberries, rosehips and lightly toasted almonds in a refined, elegant, layered champagne.

Stockists Baggot Street Wines, D4 baggotstreetwines.com; Blackrock Cellar, Blackrock, Co Dublin blackrockcellar.com; 64wine, Glasthule, Co Dublin 64wine.com; Avoca, Ballsbridge, D4, Rathcoole, Co Dublin, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, Dunboyne, Co Meath avoca.com; The Corkscrew, D2 thecorkscrew.ie; Mitchell & Son, D1, Sandycove, Co Dublin mitchellandson.com; Redmonds, D6 redmonds.ie; Grapevine, Dalkey, Co Dublin onthegrapevine.ie; Wines on the Green, D2; Celticwhiskeyshop.com; Winesonline.ie