12 Acres beers in Laois chase the flavour from farm to can

Paddy and Ian McDonald are the fourth generation to grow barley in Clonmore, Killeshin, Co Laois. Ian looks after the farm and Paddy the brewery. The original idea for a craft brewery came to Paddy during the recession. Having brewed for two years with 9 White Deer in Cork, they built their own brewery in Clonmore in 2016.

The family were already supplying barley to Minch Malt in Athy for use in brewing and distilling, so there was a connection that allowed them to have their own barley malted separately. Ian produces 300 tons of barley on their 100-acre farm. 12 acres is one of the fields. Their own barley makes up the base malt, usually about 70 per cent of the total, augmented by speciality malts. 12 Acres also uses its own spring water.

“Beer is 95 per cent water, and we have a really good high-quality well. In most cases it doesn’t really need to be treated,” Paddy tells me. “We run a sustainable model with zero solid waste. The leftovers are used as animal feed for the sheep who then turn it into fertiliser. There is a full life cycle on the farm.

“Ireland is a small country and there is a lot of craft beer; initial expectations can be high. You think you are going to sell beer everywhere – we certainly did. We are lucky we have a good story, a real story and great local support, too.”

“Our new range of beers in 440ml in cans is just reaching the market; we are part of the Kick Start programme with Lidl and stocked in SuperValu, O’Briens and independents. We could see the demand for cans for some time.

“Covid hit us hard for about two months. Beercloud.ie and Radicaldrinks.com really helped us a lot, and the off trade recovered. May, June and July have been very good. We certainly can’t complain because I know others are in a worse position.”

Of the new beers, my favourite (and Paddy’s) is The Far Side, a hazy IPA with mouth-watering citrus, peaches and nectarines.