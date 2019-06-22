11 of the best bits of barbecue kit for your garden this summer

It hasn’t been a vintage summer so far, but who knows what the weeks ahead will bring. So whether you end up being able to spend your time off in the sunshine, and light a barbecue every weekend, or instead have to dash into the rain to turn the steaks over, here are a few bits of kit you might decide to invest in.

Texas Stardom six-burner gas barbecue, €323 at Homebase

Charcoal barbecue with 45cm-square (18in-square) grill and side table, €39.99 including delivery at Littlewoods Ireland

Quan Quadro small wood-fired barbecue in weathering steel, €795 plus delivery at Cuckooland

Portable barbecue, €95 at Harvey Norman

Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube portable charcoal barbecue, €172.50 including delivery at John Lewis

Case of four barbecue tools, €57 at Marks & Spencer

Black barbecue grilling bowl, €8 at TK Maxx

Hamburger grilling basket, €12 at TK Maxx

Landmann Pure stainless steel barbecue brush, €29.99, and Weber 30cm grill-cleaning brush, €15.99, both at Woodie’s