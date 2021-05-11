100 places to eat outdoors in Ireland when outdoor dining returns on June 7th

As the country embraces the first loosening of Lockdown 3 restrictions, and attention turns to the reopening of hospitality businesses for outdoor eating and drinking on June 7th, plans are being made for a summer of great Irish food to be enjoyed on terraces, in gardens and on reconfigured urban streets.

In preparation for the big reopening, Katia Valadeau, who came to Ireland from Paris in 1998 and works in financial services, began compiling an interactive map, listing options for eating outdoors. Valadeau is also a social-media consultant to food industry clients, and writes a food blog.

“As we emerge out of lockdown, many of us are looking forward to dining out again,” she says. “I decided to put this map and list together to help you think ahead and organise your days and evenings out, all across Ireland, for when it is safe to do so.

“The response was overwhelming, and my interactive map now has more than 700 food venues with outdoor dining facilities. You will find it at my website, properfood.ie.

“They are not all necessarily well-known places, but they are spots where you can grab a bite to eat and be served your order at a table outside, or places where you can have a full menu, again served to you outside. It includes small cafes and fine-dining venues and a wide variety of restaurants in between, on the whole island of Ireland. I will keep updating the original map and list.

“In the meantime, here is a curated list of 100 places where you can eat outdoors in Ireland. I hope you enjoy browsing this list and planning where to sit outdoors and eat your way around Ireland all summer long.”

Antrim

The Bushmills Inn in Bushmills bushmillsinn.com

Mourne Seafood in Belfast mourneseafood.com

Coppi in Belfast coppi.co.uk

Cavan

Murph’s Gastro pub at the Derragarra Inn murphsgastropub.ie

Clare

Armada Hotel in Spanish Point armadahotel.com

Linnalla in New Quay linnallaicecream.ie

Randaddy’s in Lahinch randaddys.ie

The Ivy Cottage in Doolin theivycottage.ie

Cork

Arundel by the Pier in Ahakista arundelsbythepier.com

Ballyseedy Cafe in Middleton ballyseedycafe.ie

Customs House Restaurant in Baltimore customshousebaltimore.com

Idaho Cafe in Cork city idaho.ie

Iyers in Cork city facebook.com

Kingfisher Bar and Bistro in Rosscarbery celticrosshotel.com

Lafayette’s in Cork city imperialhotelcork.com

Lodge Bar in Myrtleville thelodgebar.ie

Monk’s Lane in Timoleague monkslane.ie (opens on from the 10th of June)

Sage in Midleton sagerestaurant.ie

Derry

Harry’s Shack in Portstewart resdiary.com

Donegal

Boathouse Restaurant& Seafood Shack in Killybegs facebook.com

Corcreggan Mill in Castleblane corcreggan.com

The Rusty Mackerel in Carrick therustymackerel.com

Down

The Salty Dog Bistro in Bangor saltydogbangor.com

The Stillhouse in Moira stillhousemoira.com

Dublin city

777, D2 777.ie

Chez Max in D2 chezmax.ie

Circa in D6W restaurantcirca.com

Gaillot & Gray in D8 facebook.com

Lock’s Windsor Terrace in D8 locksrestaurant.ie

Overends Kitchen at Airfield, D14 airfield.ie

Piglet in D2 pigletwinebar.ie

Rosa Madre in D2 rosamadre.ie

Shouk in D9 shouk.ie

Sprezzatura D8 sprezzatura.ie

The Baths in D3 thebaths.ie

The Woollen Mills in D1 thewoollenmills.com

Ukiyo Bar and Restaurant in D2 ukiyobar.com

Yamamori North in D1 yamamori.ie

Co Dublin

3 Leaves in Blackrock 3leaves.ie

Bresson in Monkstown bresson.ie

Mamo in Howth mamorestaurant.ie

Oliveto at Haddington’s House in Dún Laoghaire haddingtonhouse.ie

Riba in Stillorgan ribarestaurant.ie

Volpe Nera in Blackrock volpenera.ie

Jaipur in Dalkey jaipur.ie

Fermanagh

Lusty Beg Island Lodge lustybegisland.com

Galway

Ballynahinch Castle in Connemara ballynahinch-castle.com

Builin Blasta Café in Spiddal builinblasta.com

Glenlo Abbey in Galway city glenloabbeyhotel.ie

Loughrea Hotel and Spa loughreahotelandspa.com

Tartare in Galway city tartaregalway.ie

The Sea Hare Cafe in Cleggan theseahare.ie

Kerry

Dooley’s Seafood & Steakhouse in Waterville dooleyswaterville.com

Listowel Arms Hotel listowelarms.com

Randles Hotel in Killarney randleshotel.com

Rosspoint Bar & Restaurant in Glenbeigh rosspoint.ie

Royal Hotel on Valentia Island royalvalentia.ie

Kildare

Cliff at Lyons in Celbridge cliffatlyons.ie

Ely Wine Store in Maynooth elywinebar.ie

Kilkenny

Cakeface in the city cakeface.ie

Fennelly’s of Callan fennellysofcallan.wixsite.com

The Thatch Cottage Café in Grannagh thatchcottagecafe.ie

Laois

The Heritage Golf and Country Club in Portarlington theheritage.com

Limerick

The Milk Market in the city milkmarketlimerick.ie

1 Pery Square in the city oneperysquare.com

The Lavander Terrace at Adare Manor adaremanor.com

Louth

Kingfisher Bistro in Carlingford kingfisherbistro.ie

Scholars Townhouse in Drogheda scholarshotel.com

The Glyde Inn in Annagassan theglydeinn.ie

Mayo

Enniscoe House in Crossmolina enniscoe.com

Jack Fenn’s at Belleek Castle in Ballina belleekcastle.com

The Creel in Westport thecreel.ie

The Towers Bar & Restaurant in Westport thetowersbar.com

Meath

The Vanilla Pod at the Headfort Arms in Kells headfortarms.ie

Dunboyne Castle dunboynecastlehotel.com

Tankardstown in Slane tankardstown.ie

Offaly

The Buddha Lounge in Birr buddhalounge.ie

Roscommon

Gleeson’s in town gleesonsroscommon.ie

Sligo

Cawley’s Guesthouse and Restaurant in Tobercurry cawleysguesthouse.ie

Eala Bhan in town ealabhan.ie

Shells in Strandhill shellscafe.com

Tipperary

Larkin’s in Portroe larkins.ie

The Runner Bean in Thurles facebook.com

Waterford

Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore cliffhousehotel.ie

Faithlegg Hotel in Faithlegg faithlegg.com

Grow HQ in Waterford town giy.ie

Mezze in Tramore mezze.ie

One the Waterfront in Tramore onethewaterfront.com

Westmeath

Wineport Lodge in Athlone wineport.ie

Wexford

Green Acres in Ferrybank South greenacres.ie

La Cote Seafood in Ferrybank South lacote.ie

Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa in Rosslare kellys.ie

The Duck Restaurant at Marlfield House Hotel in Gorey marlfieldhouse.com

The Strand in Cahore thestrandcahore.ie

Wicklow

Brooklodge at Macreddin village (residents only to begin with) brooklodge.com

Firehouse Bakery & Cafe in Wicklow town thefirehouse.ie

Grangecon Kitchen in Grangecon grangeconkitchen.ie

Hunters Hotel in Rathnew hunters.ie

Poulaphouca House & Falls poulaphouca.ie

Woodenbridge Hotel & Lodge in Vale of Avoca woodenbridgehotel.com