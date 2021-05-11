100 places to eat outdoors around Ireland when outdoor dining returns on June 7th
Use this interactive guide to pinpoint restaurants and cafes that will be serving food outside
Outdoor dining at The Towers bar and restaurant on the Quay in Westport.
As the country embraces the first loosening of Lockdown 3 restrictions, and attention turns to the reopening of hospitality businesses for outdoor eating and drinking on June 7th, plans are being made for a summer of great Irish food to be enjoyed on terraces, in gardens and on reconfigured urban streets.
In preparation for the big reopening, Katia Valadeau, who came to Ireland from Paris in 1998 and works in financial services, began compiling an interactive map, listing options for eating outdoors. Valadeau is also a social-media consultant to food industry clients, and writes a food blog.
“As we emerge out of lockdown, many of us are looking forward to dining out again,” she says. “I decided to put this map and list together to help you think ahead and organise your days and evenings out, all across Ireland, for when it is safe to do so.
“The response was overwhelming, and my interactive map now has more than 700 food venues with outdoor dining facilities. You will find it at my website, properfood.ie.
“They are not all necessarily well-known places, but they are spots where you can grab a bite to eat and be served your order at a table outside, or places where you can have a full menu, again served to you outside. It includes small cafes and fine-dining venues and a wide variety of restaurants in between, on the whole island of Ireland. I will keep updating the original map and list.
“In the meantime, here is a curated list of 100 places where you can eat outdoors in Ireland. I hope you enjoy browsing this list and planning where to sit outdoors and eat your way around Ireland all summer long.”
Antrim
The Bushmills Inn in Bushmills bushmillsinn.com
Mourne Seafood in Belfast mourneseafood.com
Coppi in Belfast coppi.co.uk
Cavan
Murph’s Gastro pub at the Derragarra Inn murphsgastropub.ie
Clare
Armada Hotel in Spanish Point armadahotel.com
Linnalla in New Quay linnallaicecream.ie
Randaddy’s in Lahinch randaddys.ie
The Ivy Cottage in Doolin theivycottage.ie
Cork
Arundel by the Pier in Ahakista arundelsbythepier.com
Ballyseedy Cafe in Middleton ballyseedycafe.ie
Customs House Restaurant in Baltimore customshousebaltimore.com
Idaho Cafe in Cork city idaho.ie
Iyers in Cork city facebook.com
Kingfisher Bar and Bistro in Rosscarbery celticrosshotel.com
Lafayette’s in Cork city imperialhotelcork.com
Lodge Bar in Myrtleville thelodgebar.ie
Monk’s Lane in Timoleague monkslane.ie (opens on from the 10th of June)
Sage in Midleton sagerestaurant.ie
Derry
Harry’s Shack in Portstewart resdiary.com
Donegal
Boathouse Restaurant & Seafood Shack in Killybegs facebook.com
Corcreggan Mill in Castleblane corcreggan.com
The Rusty Mackerel in Carrick therustymackerel.com
Down
The Salty Dog Bistro in Bangor saltydogbangor.com
The Stillhouse in Moira stillhousemoira.com
Dublin city
777, D2 777.ie
Chez Max in D2 chezmax.ie
Circa in D6W restaurantcirca.com
Gaillot & Gray in D8 facebook.com
Lock’s Windsor Terrace in D8 locksrestaurant.ie
Overends Kitchen at Airfield, D14 airfield.ie
Piglet in D2 pigletwinebar.ie
Rosa Madre in D2 rosamadre.ie
Shouk in D9 shouk.ie
Sprezzatura D8 sprezzatura.ie
The Baths in D3 thebaths.ie
The Woollen Mills in D1 thewoollenmills.com
Ukiyo Bar and Restaurant in D2 ukiyobar.com
Yamamori North in D1 yamamori.ie
Co Dublin
3 Leaves in Blackrock 3leaves.ie
Bresson in Monkstown bresson.ie
Mamo in Howth mamorestaurant.ie
Oliveto at Haddington’s House in Dún Laoghaire haddingtonhouse.ie
Riba in Stillorgan ribarestaurant.ie
Volpe Nera in Blackrock volpenera.ie
Jaipur in Dalkey jaipur.ie
Fermanagh
Lusty Beg Island Lodge lustybegisland.com
Galway
Ballynahinch Castle in Connemara ballynahinch-castle.com
Builin Blasta Café in Spiddal builinblasta.com
Glenlo Abbey in Galway city glenloabbeyhotel.ie
Loughrea Hotel and Spa loughreahotelandspa.com
Tartare in Galway city tartaregalway.ie
The Sea Hare Cafe in Cleggan theseahare.ie
Kerry
Dooley’s Seafood & Steakhouse in Waterville dooleyswaterville.com
Listowel Arms Hotel listowelarms.com
Randles Hotel in Killarney randleshotel.com
Rosspoint Bar & Restaurant in Glenbeigh rosspoint.ie
Royal Hotel on Valentia Island royalvalentia.ie
Kildare
Cliff at Lyons in Celbridge cliffatlyons.ie
Ely Wine Store in Maynooth elywinebar.ie
Kilkenny
Cakeface in the city cakeface.ie
Fennelly’s of Callan fennellysofcallan.wixsite.com
The Thatch Cottage Café in Grannagh thatchcottagecafe.ie
Laois
The Heritage Golf and Country Club in Portarlington theheritage.com
Limerick
The Milk Market in the city milkmarketlimerick.ie
1 Pery Square in the city oneperysquare.com
The Lavander Terrace at Adare Manor adaremanor.com
Louth
Kingfisher Bistro in Carlingford kingfisherbistro.ie
Scholars Townhouse in Drogheda scholarshotel.com
The Glyde Inn in Annagassan theglydeinn.ie
Mayo
Enniscoe House in Crossmolina enniscoe.com
Jack Fenn’s at Belleek Castle in Ballina belleekcastle.com
The Creel in Westport thecreel.ie
The Towers Bar & Restaurant in Westport thetowersbar.com
Meath
The Vanilla Pod at the Headfort Arms in Kells headfortarms.ie
Dunboyne Castle dunboynecastlehotel.com
Tankardstown in Slane tankardstown.ie
Offaly
The Buddha Lounge in Birr buddhalounge.ie
Roscommon
Gleeson’s in town gleesonsroscommon.ie
Sligo
Cawley’s Guesthouse and Restaurant in Tobercurry cawleysguesthouse.ie
Eala Bhan in town ealabhan.ie
Shells in Strandhill shellscafe.com
Tipperary
Larkin’s in Portroe larkins.ie
The Runner Bean in Thurles facebook.com
Waterford
Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore cliffhousehotel.ie
Faithlegg Hotel in Faithlegg faithlegg.com
Grow HQ in Waterford town giy.ie
Mezze in Tramore mezze.ie
One the Waterfront in Tramore onethewaterfront.com
Westmeath
Wineport Lodge in Athlone wineport.ie
Wexford
Green Acres in Ferrybank South greenacres.ie
La Cote Seafood in Ferrybank South lacote.ie
Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa in Rosslare kellys.ie
The Duck Restaurant at Marlfield House Hotel in Gorey marlfieldhouse.com
The Strand in Cahore thestrandcahore.ie
Wicklow
Brooklodge at Macreddin village (residents only to begin with) brooklodge.com
Firehouse Bakery & Cafe in Wicklow town thefirehouse.ie
Grangecon Kitchen in Grangecon grangeconkitchen.ie
Hunters Hotel in Rathnew hunters.ie
Poulaphouca House & Falls poulaphouca.ie
Woodenbridge Hotel & Lodge in Vale of Avoca woodenbridgehotel.com