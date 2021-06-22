10 scenic Irish pitstops: The best food trucks for essential refuelling on the road

It’s the summer of outdoor dining, so we’ve found 10 scenic pitstops around Ireland’s coast, for when you’re next on the road and looking for somewhere great to pick up a hot drink and something to eat. These are special places where the coffee is worth stopping for, the food is made with a bit of thought, and there’s something memorable about the conviviality of people who put hospitality at the centre of their business. Bear in mind that opening times change regularly, so check details online before heading out.

This selection accompanies our new guide to 100 great places to eat outside in Ireland, which you can read here