Five of the best beauty advent calendars

BEST FOR VARIETY

From hair care in the shape of Aveda’s Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair, to Skincare from Ten, Prai, Emma Hardie and Nuxe, to cosmetics from Eye, Stila and Pur, the Marks & Spencer advent calendar keeps giving and giving for 25 days of beauty excitement. It’s always a sell-out, and is worth so much more than its cost – you can get it for €40 when you spend €30 across clothing, home or beauty at M&S.

M&S Beauty Advent Calendar, purchase for €40 when you spend €30 across clothing, home or beauty at M&S

BEST FOR VALUE

Known for its kindness to skin and planet-friendly endeavours, bareMinerals’ advent calendar offers some of its best products at incredible value. The set, which costs €89, is worth a whopping €289 all in, and is the ideal gift for someone who’s a fan of the brand. Likewise, someone experimenting with the brand for the first time might like to explore its various products, from its Mineral Veil loose powder to its Gen Nude blush, Lash Domination mascara or its Complexion Rescue Defense primer.

BareMinerals 24 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar, €89 (worth €259) from bareMinerals.co.uk

BEST FOR TRAVEL MINIS

Take luxury skincare and haircare away with you after Christmas with the gorgeous L’Occitane en Provence calendar. Over 24 days, you twist open this unique calendar to reveal hidden drawers filled with everything you could want for the ultimate Christmas pamper session. Each one includes its Immortelle Reset Serum and an Almond Shower Oil – great for taking on getaways to keep the pampering going.

L’Occitane Luxury Advent Calendar, €99 (worth €114)

BEST FOR SKINCARE

When it comes to eye-catching packaging, Soap & Glory make it hard to pass by its products without having a look, and its advent calendar is no different. Packed with everything from well-known heroes The Righteous Butter body butter and Sexy Mother Pucker lip glosses, to some limited-edition goodies in the shape of the Best Washes Spiced Body Wash, there’ll be no disappointing days on the 24-day countdown.

Soap & Glory Miracle on 24th Sweet Advent Calender, €55, from Boots stores and boots.ie

BEST FOR STYLE

Eagerly anticipated by Nuxe lovers and beauty addicts alike, this Magnetic edition of its advent calendar is not only full of luxury products, but is also a joy to look at. With an edgy holographic design, the products are hidden behind 24 neon doors. Each door opens to reveal a gorgeous Nuxe care product, from its iconic Huile Prodigieuse to a mini Crème Fraîche de Beauté, as well as new additions such as its Insta-Masque and Huile Prodigieuse Florale.

Nuxe Advent Calendar, €69, from Arnotts, selected Boots, Cloud 10 Beauty and major pharmacies