Five luxury festive afternoon teas for those Christmas gatherings

There are few treats as indulgent as a long, luxurious afternoon tea. It’s the perfect recovery after a busy day of Christmas shopping and an escape from the hustle and bustle of the streets. These five Blue Book-listed hotels offer the traditional afternoon tea experience, with dainty finger sandwiches, miniature desserts and moreish mince pies.

The Merrion Hotel, Dublin

The Merrion Hotel’s afternoon tea in its Georgian drawing room offers delicate sandwiches, gingerbread, Viennese bridge rolls, meringues, mince pies, gâteaux and more from €54 per person. On December 2nd, 9th and from 16th to 23rd, afternoon tea costs €64 and will be accompanied by Christmas carols.

No 1 Pery Square, Limerick

Served in the drawing room and the Park Room, with marble fireplaces, burning turf fires and echoes of festive music.

No 1 Pery Square’s festive afternoon tea includes turkey ballotine with cranberry jam, festive pigtown pork and herb pies, and mince pies with fresh cream and is served daily from 1pm to 6pm. Booking is essential.

From €28 per person.

Mount Juliet Estate, Co Kilkenny

Available from December 1st to January 6th in the Manor House, this afternoon tea is packed with goodies, including gingerbread men, mince pies, gâteau opera, cinnamon and orange madeleines, mini apple and raspberry tarts and, of course, sandwiches and savouries.

It also includes a cranberry drink with a mulled wine foam.

Available Monday to Sunday from 1pm to 5pm.

From €30 per person.

Killarney Royal, Co Kerry

Sit in Killarney Royal by the crackling open fire of the lobby lounge – the fare includes homemade mince pies, mini desserts or buttery scones with fluffy cream and jam.

Afternoon tea is served from December 1st until January 7th from 12pm until 5.30pm.

From €35 for two people (includes tea/coffee and a glass of mulled wine).

Hayfield Manor, Cork

Relax in elegant Orchids Restaurant and let the manor atmosphere envelop you as you savour dainty delights and festive delicacies throughout the month of December. Festive afternoon tea is served on two sittings daily, from 1pm and 3.30pm. From €36 per person.

For more information see irelandsbluebook.com