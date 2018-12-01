Yule look good, guys

This capsule wardrobe has a selection of considered pieces which should see any man through this winter season and beyond. It’s a collection of essential items that doesn’t pay heed to fleeting trends. These are functional, sustainable pieces that place value on craftsmanship and provenance.

Sorel’s Ankeny mid boot, €139

Sorel’s Ankeny mid boot combines style and functionality; €139 from sorel.ie

Archie Grenson brogues, €235

An Archie Grenson brogue will get you through any traditional, or professional, engagement this Christmas; €235 from grenson.comVeja shoes and accessories are made with raw materials sourced from organic farming and ecological agriculture, and assembled without chemicals or polluting processes; €99 for the SDU range from veja-store.com

Tretorn Evald 2.0 raincoat, €140

A Tretorn Evald 2.0 raincoat makes no compromise on fashion or function and has a classic, timeless design. Made from 100 per cent recycled polyester; €140 from eu.tretorn.com

Cos wool-blend tailored coat, €195

The classic wool-blend tailored coat from Cos is a foundation piece for every wardrobe; €195 from cosstores.com

Jill & Gill T-shirts, €50

Jill & Gill T-shirts are made from 100 per cent organic cotton and come in white, grey and black; €50 from jillandgill.com

KnowledgeCotton Apparel organic cord shirt jacket from Brothers We Stand, €137

KnowledgeCotton Apparel organic cord shirt jacket from ethically conscious Brothers We Stand. You can trace the footprint of a product via its website, which details its social and environmental impact; €137 from brotherswestand.com

Birnir Fairisle jumper, €225

Ditch the comedy jumper and try a Birnir Fairisle jumper. Made from Scottish lambswool, this Norse Projects knit will keep you warm all winter; €225 from norseprojects.com

Marks & Spencer cashmere jumper, €120

For a more minimal knit, choose a pure cashmere crew neck jumper from M&S in any one of 10 colours; €120 from marksandspencer.ie

Acne Studios jeans, €200

Acne Studios jeans from its denim line, Blå Konst (Blue Art) – a future wardrobe staple for any man; €200 from mrporter.com

McNutt of Donegal dark-grey cashmere scarf, €73

And when it comes to accessories, add a little luxury with a dark grey cashmere scarf from McNutt of Donegal; €73 from mcnuttofdonegal.com

Hen’s Teeth football scarf, €35

Or add a touch of playfulness with a football scarf from Hen’s Teeth, the art and lifestyle store in Dublin; €35 from hensteethstore.com