Yule look good, guys

Christmas gifts for him: Jill & Gill T-shirts, Sorel mid boots, Veja sneakers and a Hen’s Teeth scarf
This capsule wardrobe has a selection of considered pieces which should see any man through this winter season and beyond. It’s a collection of essential items that doesn’t pay heed to fleeting trends. These are functional, sustainable pieces that place value on craftsmanship and provenance.
Sorel’s Ankeny mid boot combines style and functionality; €139 from sorel.ie
An Archie Grenson brogue will get you through any traditional, or professional, engagement this Christmas; €235 from grenson.comVeja shoes and accessories are made with raw materials sourced from organic farming and ecological agriculture, and assembled without chemicals or polluting processes; €99 for the SDU range from veja-store.com
A Tretorn Evald 2.0 raincoat makes no compromise on fashion or function and has a classic, timeless design. Made from 100 per cent recycled polyester; €140 from eu.tretorn.com
The classic wool-blend tailored coat from Cos is a foundation piece for every wardrobe; €195 from cosstores.com
Jill & Gill T-shirts are made from 100 per cent organic cotton and come in white, grey and black; €50 from jillandgill.com
KnowledgeCotton Apparel organic cord shirt jacket from ethically conscious Brothers We Stand. You can trace the footprint of a product via its website, which details its social and environmental impact; €137 from brotherswestand.com
Ditch the comedy jumper and try a Birnir Fairisle jumper. Made from Scottish lambswool, this Norse Projects knit will keep you warm all winter; €225 from norseprojects.com
For a more minimal knit, choose a pure cashmere crew neck jumper from M&S in any one of 10 colours; €120 from marksandspencer.ie
Acne Studios jeans from its denim line, Blå Konst (Blue Art) – a future wardrobe staple for any man; €200 from mrporter.com
And when it comes to accessories, add a little luxury with a dark grey cashmere scarf from McNutt of Donegal; €73 from mcnuttofdonegal.com
Or add a touch of playfulness with a football scarf from Hen’s Teeth, the art and lifestyle store in Dublin; €35 from hensteethstore.com