Wonderland: Glossy indie magazine features Dublin MC Kojaque

This month’s edition of independent glossy fashion magazine Wonderland features a profile with Dubliner MC Kevin Smith, aka Kojaque. His LP, the concept album Deli Daydreams is about a lovelorn lad who works in a deli and has been dumped by his girlfriend.

Wonderland is known for its visually strong editorials, and uses a wide range of stylists and photographers. It also features interviews with cool, up-and-coming young people making their way in music, film, fashion and art – just like Kojaque – as well as the more established.

Ciara on the cover of this month’s Wonderland, which features Kojaque

The magazine’s editor, Toni-Blaze Ibekwe, sits comfortably among those cool young people. Born in London in the 1990s to Nigerian immigrant parents, Ibekwe worked as a stylist and intern on Wonderland before taking control as editor in chief. “I constantly strive to produce content that feels aspirational and I strive to be inclusive in my casting and in my styling. I also celebrate within my work the more niche aspects of black culture,” she said in a recent interview.

Wonderland is published four times a year – the annual subscription is £40 (€44) plus £12 (€13) for shipping.

Communion classics

According to Arnotts, parents this year are looking for more traditional styles for girls making their first holy communion: full-length dresses “with Audrey Hepburn necklines”, Peter-Pan collars and clean, crisp silhouettes from brands such as Isabella and Celebrations. When it comes to little details, waistbands are embellished with pearls, diamanté or bows with intricate buttoning details on the back of the dresses. Accessories follow on the same lines with white gloves, tiaras, headpiece and veils of varying lengths completing the look. Prices for dresses range from €215 to €400. For boys, dapper suits with herringbone tweeds and textures are more prevalent along with the pocket squares, skinny ties, braces and bow ties.

Arnotts: Isabella dress on left €325, on right €305, shoes €65

Cos kids

An expanded selection of childrenswear products, including babywear for the first time, has been launched by Cos, meaning they now offer sizes from newborn to 10 years.

The first babywear collection which made its appearance in November is made in 100% soft, natural materials including merino wool, cashmere and organic cotton. The collection includes kids’ cotton jersey leggings (€12) and colour-block tights in light grey, navy and yellow (€9), and baby knitwear such as a similarly blocked cashmere cardigan (€59).

For ages one to 10, there is a full wardrobe from sleepwear to shoes, and its palette draws from the womens wear and menswear collections with contrasting block colours and prints. Some of the collection is available in Wicklow Street, Dublin, otherwise it can be found on Cos’s website.