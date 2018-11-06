Winter warmers: Check out this new range of Irish-made scarves for men

A new range of Irish made scarves for men called Weaver & Wilde handwoven in Donegal has just been launched in various menswear shops around the country. Made from 100 per cent merino, there are four collections – the City in pinstripe and multi stripe designs and Country with bright contrasting statement blocks and herringbone patterns in shades that reflect the natural colours of the Irish landscape.

The others are the Everyday in grey, navy, burgundy and charcoal pinstripe and the Formal for more refined wear. All are 30cm wide and come in two lengths 180cm and 210cm at prices from €50-€60 for standard size and from €60-€70 for the longer length.

Closely associated with the brand is Stacey McNutt with ancestral links to the Donegal weaving industry. Her grandfather founded the storied McNutt weavers in Downings sixty five years ago. For more information visit www.weaverandwilde.com and Instagram @weaverandwilde Stockists include Louise Copeland, John Taylor Baggot Street, Tony Byrne Malahide and many others around Ireland.

Bags of style

A visit to the Tassenmuseum of Bags & Purses in Amsterdam set off a “lightbulb” moment for Galway designer Nicole Jackson who was struck by 16th century handbags and chatelaine accessories. It led to the launch this year of a unique Irish customisable bags range called QBU which can now be found in the popup Irish designer shop Bloss in Dundrum. There are six clean-lined, quite boxy geometric shaped bags in the range, in black or grey with nine strap styles in ten colours from which to choose. The bags have different names – one is called after Grace O’Malley – and all come in vegetable tanned Italian leather and are made by a small company of artisans in Scotland. Jackson studied fashion in LSAD, but the Dutch visit sealed her ambitions and ideas. Each bag lined with Irish linen “comes with its own birth cert” and details of its composition. This one called the Rowan is €400 and the price includes the strap. Visit https://qbu.ie