Wimbledon 2019: The best dressed on and off the tennis court

Williams sisters bend dress-code rules as Kate Middleton goes for traditional white

Venus Williams in her ladies’ singles first-round match against Cori Gauff during day one of Wimbledon. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Wimbledon is known for attracting an A-list crowd, from players to court-side spectators. While the tennis is of course the main draw – thanks to scene-stealing performances from Cori Gauff – the stands, too, are abuzz with a steady stream of summer dressing inspiration. Full of fashion clout, few sporting events attract such a diverse range of tennis-watchers as Wimbledon, where Hollywood elite, popstars, royals, supermodels, and designers all converge court-side.

With London’s current heatwave raising temperatures and dictating outfits, Pippa Middleton, Geri Horner, Janelle Monae – to drop just a few names – took to the grandstands in easy, breezy, chic summer attire, with most embodying the Wimbledon trope of tennis-whites.

The major talking point was the duchess double act, but this year on separates days. Kate Middleton, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, chose a white midi dress by Suzannah, which she paired with an Alexander McQueen bag.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made a surprise appearance on the fourth day to support close friend Serena Williams. Opting for a more casual look, the Duchess wore a pair of jeans, black camisole and a white striped L’agency blazer. She completed her look with oversized shades and an A necklace, apparently a nod to her newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon in a white midi dress by Suzannah, with an Alexander McQueen bag. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex went for a more casual look, with oversized sunglasses and an A necklace for her son Archie. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Geri and Christian Horner at centre court action on day five of the Wimbledon Championships. Photograph: Press Association
Anna Wintour in the Royal Box before the start of play on centre court. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters
Other famous faces stylishly sitting courtside included Anna Wintour, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joely Richardson.

On court, Serena and Venus Williams haven’t been thwarting the staunch all-white clothing code. Instead they’ve played with the fastidious style rules with cut-out detailing and corset-style dresses that bent rather than broke the rules.

Serena Williams bends the dress-code rules at Wimbledon, in her whites with cutouts and decorative Nike ‘broosh’. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Serena, did however, take her crisp-white Nike outfit to a luxe new level. Debuting the Broosh – a cross between a brooch and swoosh – with the logo decked out in Swarovski crystals,. The brooch pin in the shape of the famous Nike swoosh also holds a sentimental theme featuring 34 jewels, a tribute to the age Williams was when she won her most recent London Slam at Wimbledon in 2016.

