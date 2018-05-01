Why you need to know about this Latvian lingerie brand

New lingerie

Swinging chandeliers, prancing horses and models in slipper satin and frills are what you see if you open the Amoralle website. It’s a Latvian lingerie brand that has swept up innumerable awards for its finesse, fabrics and fine details and it is now stocked in Dublin in Susan Hunter’s boutique in the Westbury Mall. Made in the finest silks and silk velvets, items include pyjamas in pure silk satin with a pussy bow shirt top and matching full length or cropped trousers for €615, the sort of glamorous ensemble that’s not just confined to the boudoir and comes in various colours and sizes. The site offers “loveful”gowns, “willing feather wrap dresses” and other confections with names like “lustful”, “mesmeric” and “twinkling” though these have to be pre-ordered. Mad, but exquisitely made.

The Irish at River Island

Thalia Heffernan wearing a design by NCAD student Ciara Masterson from Dublin, who won the River Island Design Bursary Award. Photograph: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

The Irish contingent of fashion designers at River Island continues to grow and make an impact. The latest winner of its NCAD fashion design bursary is Ciara Masterson from Dublin who receives €3,500 and a paid three-month internship at the company’s design studio in London. Masterson impressed design controller Lucy Moller, who herself won the bursary in 2006, as did the overall standard of the students. The winning collection, based on creating a capsule spring summer 2018, combined fashion and functionality with oversize check coats, voluminous dresses with built-in drawstring belts and a colour palette kept in tonal neutrals. Masterson may well see some of her designs sold in River Island stores worldwide.