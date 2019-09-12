What's new at Arnotts? An affordable, accessible collection

Florals, checks, 1970s flashbacks and a nod to minimalism were some of the grown-up looks in Arnotts’ autumn-winter fashion show this morning.

Ultra-feminine camel coats shrugged over snakeskin and leopard-print dresses, pleated skirts teamed with jewelled knits, and check blazers buttoned over plaid trousers set the tone of the first section, which captured the bourgeois trend, a polished antidote to the recent dominance of sportswear.

Accessible and affordable rather than daring, most outfits were assembled and accessorised from established mid-range European brands, including Irish labels.

Coats, predictably, were a strong point, with everything from flame-red three-quarter-lengths to gingham trenches, long winter whites and any number of navy styles. Prices ranged from about €340 to €550. Such choice was also reflected in the variety of blazers and leather bomber jackets, usually worn with filmy dresses and rugged ankle, over-the-knee or sock boots.

Arnotts AW2019: Cadhla wears yellow InWear Cree knitwear, €130; yellow Set pleated skirt, €80; patterned Benetton puffa jacket, €189; green Falke knee-highs, €10; and neon green Steve Madden chunky trainers, €120. Sadbh wears pink Set knitwear, €160; pink Set pleated skirt, €119; Benetton pattern puffa jacket, €189; purple Falke knee-highs, €10; pink Ash chunky trainers, €269. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Arnotts AW2019: Emily wears a purple Tommy Jeans hoody, €100; purple Set silk slip skirt, €105; burgundy Tara Jarmon blazer, €320; and turquoise and purple Tommy Hilfiger chunky trainers, €155. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Arnotts AW2019. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Arnotts AW2019. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

In a quiet but elegant line-up of more than 60 outfits skilfully produced and styled by Aisling Farinella, colour was introduced to brighten the mood with some bold ensembles. One was a fake-fur jacket, satin dress and court shoes all in bright yellow, contrasting with sleek trouser suits in top-to-toe pale blue. Trousers were notable, encompassing everything from wide-leg and cropped to cigarette and skinny, a style for every shape and length of leg.

Arnotts, not overlooking the continuing love affair with florals, offered interesting combinations of tough and pretty, including a sleeveless yellow-black-and-white print dress that looked summery, but most were dark bloom prints best expressed in the final three floor-length night-time numbers. Two were embellished with black and gold print; the other, in navy satin with feather detail, was worn winningly with a girly print shirt underneath and black brogues.

New brands include the London-based but Irish-owned Alice & Blair, which specialises in elaborate hairbands; Orelia, a UK jewellery company; Smith French Dublin and Salar Milano, both of which make leather bags; and Fabienne Chapot, from the Netherlands, whose range includes makes print dresses.