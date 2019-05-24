What is the best underwear to smooth out lumps and bumps?

When it comes to summer season, occasion-wear dresses automatically lean towards one-shoulder numbers, backless styles and strapless, which poses the question: what do you wear underneath?

Opting for the wrong foundation can render a gorgeous dress unflattering and frumpy. While the perfect underpinnings will work wonders for your silhouette, smooth out lumps and bumps and in turn, boosting your confidence.

Often coming with a restrictive reputation, shapewear has evolved to be functional while offering control without sacrificing comfort. Moving past standard Spanx to bodysuits, waist cinchers, slips and underwear, offering solutions for any tricky silhouettes.

Here’s a quick fix guide to your shapewear essentials for all outfit eventualities:

If you’re going…strapless or off-the-shoulder

If you want support and control skip the strapless bra and opt for a strapless slip or bodysuit. There are many options that will mimic the neckline of your dress, so it’s easily concealed.

If you’re going...backless

If you’re smaller chested you might be able to go without a bra, but a lot of us need back-up. Stick-on styles will just have you wondering if you’re bra has gone south, so opt for a multiway bra that works for any type of plunging back.

If you’re going...structured

When your silhouette is form-fitting, proper undergarments are essential. A full-slip or bodysuit with built-in bra will ensure no lines or creases, for an extra smooth effect.

If you’re going...with lighter fabrics

Feather-light fabrics that are breezy and cool to wear come to the fore in the summer. It’s clever to have some form of shapewear to ensure no obvious VPL. A bodysuit from Heist is one of the pricer items, but for good reason. Offering light support for everyday wear, it creates a subtle and seamless layer.

If you’re wearing...a thin-strap dress

Slip dresses with superthin spaghetti straps are one of the season’s biggest trends, but instead of opting for a strapless bra, choose a bra that has straps pretty enough to be on show.

If you’re going... for plunging

Don’t be scared of lower-cut necklines – a plunging bodysuit or convertible bra will allow you to take the plunge without foregoing support.