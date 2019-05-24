What is the best underwear to smooth out lumps and bumps?

Undercover agents: the shapewear essentials for all outfit eventualities

Light fabrics are de riguer this time of year. Yes, the bodysuit shown here (Heist, €118) is pricy, but for good reason. It offers light support for everyday wear and it creates a subtle and seamless layer.

Light fabrics are de riguer this time of year. Yes, the bodysuit shown here (Heist, €118) is pricy, but for good reason. It offers light support for everyday wear and it creates a subtle and seamless layer.

 

When it comes to summer season, occasion-wear dresses automatically lean towards one-shoulder numbers, backless styles and strapless, which poses the question: what do you wear underneath? 

Opting for the wrong foundation can render a gorgeous dress unflattering and frumpy. While the perfect underpinnings will work wonders for your silhouette, smooth out lumps and bumps and in turn, boosting your confidence.

Often coming with a restrictive reputation, shapewear has evolved to be functional while offering control without sacrificing comfort. Moving past standard Spanx to bodysuits, waist cinchers, slips and underwear, offering solutions for any tricky silhouettes.

Here’s a quick fix guide to your shapewear essentials for all outfit eventualities:

If you’re going…strapless or off-the-shoulder 

If you want support and control skip the strapless bra and opt for a strapless slip or bodysuit. There are many options that will mimic the neckline of your dress, so it’s easily concealed.

If you’re going...backless

If you’re smaller chested you might be able to go without a bra, but a lot of us need back-up. Stick-on styles will just have you wondering if you’re bra has gone south, so opt for a multiway bra that works for any type of plunging back.

If you’re going...structured

When your silhouette is form-fitting, proper undergarments are essential. A full-slip or bodysuit with built-in bra will ensure no lines or creases, for an extra smooth effect.

If you’re going...with lighter fabrics

Feather-light fabrics that are breezy and cool to wear come to the fore in the summer. It’s clever to have some form of shapewear to ensure no obvious VPL. A bodysuit from Heist is one of the pricer items, but for good reason. Offering light support for everyday wear, it creates a subtle and seamless layer.

If you’re wearing...a thin-strap dress

Slip dresses with superthin spaghetti straps are one of the season’s biggest trends, but instead of opting for a strapless bra, choose a bra that has straps pretty enough to be on show.

If you’re going... for plunging

Don’t be scared of lower-cut necklines – a plunging bodysuit or convertible bra will allow you to take the plunge without foregoing support.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.