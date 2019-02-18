What boots are loved by Australians and fashion editors?

Boot up

They are handsome, utilitarian and last a lifetime – and every Australian will know what you are talking about if you mention R M Williams boots. Originally made for the outback in 1934, their construction from one piece of leather with over 80 hand-held processes distinguishes them from other elastic-sided riding boots on the market.

Popular with everybody from farmers to fashion editors, their looks improve with age and the most popular style is their Classic Craftsman boot, one in black and the other in chestnut mostly bought by males (about €450) though the Adelaide Cuban Heel in black and chestnut is specifically designed for women.

These boots polish off jeans or trouser suits and have been seen on many famous feet from Bill Clinton and David Cameron to Nicole Kidman and others. They are still made in Adelaide and though there’s a shop on New Bond Street in London, they can be bought online with free shipping from Australia. Visit rmwilliams.com.au

Denim boiler suit from M&S.

Boiling up basics

Spring’s latest trend is the boiler suit – a practical, no nonsense work garment which has been transformed into a fashion statement by Stella McCartney, Alexa Chung, Asos and others. At Marks & Spencer’s recent presentation in London, denim was a big feature and a dark blue denim boiler suit, particularly styled with a striped Breton T-shirt, a flash of a scarf necktie and white block heels, caught the eye of many fashion editors.

It’s another expression of modern androgynous style – loose fitting and freer – in denim and khaki than the winter’s glamorous off-the-shoulder and more form-fitting jumpsuits. The M&S version in a deep dark denim, €47.50, was the standout item in its bigger offering of denim which it calls “a hero fabrication” this season. That included wider leg jeans, A-line button-through midi shirt dresses, frilled light blue denim blouses and mini skirts. Worth a look.

Scarf from KDK, one of those at the Arc Fashion Show on March 28th.

Big fashion show

Broadcaster Olivia O’Leary, no slouch when it comes to style, will be opening the big Arc fashion show at the RDS next month which highlights both established and emerging Irish fashion designers with all proceeds going to cancer support centres. In pride of place will be Helen Cody who has created a special 12-piece finale of her handworked creations with her former intern Sarah Murphy. Others will include Heidi Higgins, Four Threads by Alana Clegg, FAO Millinery, Leonora Ferguson and Sarah O’Neill as well as the talented Colin Burke from Galway, Fintan Mulholland from Belfast and Alla Sinkevich, a recent NCAD graduate. A resort wear collection designed by Carla Johnson called Mona Swims from New York and another by Rebecca Marsden from London will also be included on the night. The event takes place on Thursday, March 28th at the RDS Concert Hall. Tickets are €55 each at 01 8307333 or archcancersupport.ie/events

Platinum, sapphire and diamond ring, €24,950, from Weirs.

Feeling blue?

Those in search of engagement rings are the prime focus of many jewellers, not least Weirs on Grafton Street which this year celebrates its 150th birthday in business and whose choice of rings starts at around €2,000. Popular styles are the Halo, the classic solitaire or colour gemstone diamond rings. This striking piece, for example, has a price tag equal to a new Nissan Juke – a platinum, sapphire and diamond cluster – yours for €24,950. Visit weirandsons.ie or gaze in wonder.