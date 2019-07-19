This summer it’s all about the one-piece swimsuit: here are 8 of the best

In the real world, one-pieces that show just the right amount of skin are experiencing a resurgence

Itsy bitsy, postage-stamp size swimsuits and high-cut bikinis may be de rigueur on Love Island, but in the real world one-pieces that show just the right amount of skin are experiencing a resurgence. Gone are the days of dowdy styles, when wearing one meant you were competing in a swimming gala or determined to hide your tummy.

Swimsuit, €14, Penneys
Sustainable swimsuit, €55, Batoko
& Other Stories, €59
H+M, €39.99
But when it comes to chicness and practicality, the one-piece reigns supreme. Whether your look is more retro, sweet or sultry, the one-piece options across high-street and designer brands prove that two isn’t always better than one. And there are bountiful, beautiful, size-inclusive options for all women, including Kitty and Vibe, Simply Be, Asos and Eloquii. Much like the little black dress, the one-piece should be your go-to. It’s a holiday essential for poolside lounging or diving into the sea – simple, easy to wear and making you look more pulled-together and less wobbly-stomached. Plus, it can take you from sun-up to cocktail hour by simply pairing it with crisp linen shorts or a midi skirt to create an instant outfit to transition into evening. 

One-shoulder swimsuit, €40, Next
Belted swimsuit, €40, Marks & Spencer
Swimsuit, €60, Figleaves
Swimsuit, €29.99
This season it’s easy to ramp up the fashion credentials of the swimsuit by opting for revamps of classic silhouettes – whether belted, asymmetric, in a shocking shade or a statement print. When it comes to fit, low-curved backs tick the not-too- revealing meets not-too-modest box, while a semi high-cut will make your legs appear longer.

