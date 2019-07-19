This summer it’s all about the one-piece swimsuit: here are 8 of the best
Never mind Love Island – in the real world, one-pieces are making a splash
In the real world, one-pieces that show just the right amount of skin are experiencing a resurgence
Itsy bitsy, postage-stamp size swimsuits and high-cut bikinis may be de rigueur on Love Island, but in the real world one-pieces that show just the right amount of skin are experiencing a resurgence. Gone are the days of dowdy styles, when wearing one meant you were competing in a swimming gala or determined to hide your tummy.
But when it comes to chicness and practicality, the one-piece reigns supreme. Whether your look is more retro, sweet or sultry, the one-piece options across high-street and designer brands prove that two isn’t always better than one. And there are bountiful, beautiful, size-inclusive options for all women, including Kitty and Vibe, Simply Be, Asos and Eloquii. Much like the little black dress, the one-piece should be your go-to. It’s a holiday essential for poolside lounging or diving into the sea – simple, easy to wear and making you look more pulled-together and less wobbly-stomached. Plus, it can take you from sun-up to cocktail hour by simply pairing it with crisp linen shorts or a midi skirt to create an instant outfit to transition into evening.
This season it’s easy to ramp up the fashion credentials of the swimsuit by opting for revamps of classic silhouettes – whether belted, asymmetric, in a shocking shade or a statement print. When it comes to fit, low-curved backs tick the not-too- revealing meets not-too-modest box, while a semi high-cut will make your legs appear longer.